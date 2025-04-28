Heartstopper creator shares exciting new details about the film: “A beautiful send-off”

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has shared exciting details about the upcoming film.

Earlier this month, Netflix finally announced that the stories of Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Joe Locke), and the rest of the beloved gang will be wrapped up with a film, rather than a fourth season.

For Heartstopper‘s final outing, Still Alice and Colette director Wash Westmoreland has been tapped to direct the film.

Connor and Locke have also signed on to executive produce the project alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

Lastly, Netflix confirmed that production is due to start this summer!

Since that fateful day, fans (including us) have been eager for more information about the highly anticipated Heartstopper film.

Fortunately, Oseman heard our cries and graciously teased what viewers could expect during a recent sit-down with Netflix’s Tudum.

When asked what they hope to accomplish with the new film, the Loveless author said: “On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodby to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the character’s future lives.

“On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18, 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don’t survive that pivotal moment of change.”

Oseman went on to say that they want the film to explore whether Nick and Charlie are “a forever love” and, if so, why.

“I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future,” they continued.

“And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives.

“An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary of our everyday lives.”

In addition to discussing the film’s overarching themes, Oseman shared an update on the script, revealing that they have “gone through several drafts” and are now ironing out the details with Westmoreland and the production team.

As for co-executive producing the film alongside Locke and Connor, the Solitare author said they were excited to work with the pair on the “creative and logistical problems that arise throughout production.”

“I’ve always enjoyed hearing their thoughts and ideas about Heartstopper, and I’m hoping that we’ll have man more of those conversations now that we’re an exec team,” Oseman continued.

“We all want to work together to make the best movie we can, and hopefully, with their insights and experience, we’re even better suited to make that possible.”

As of writing, a release date for the Heartstopper film has not been announced.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

The full cast is yet to be announced, but the following cast members are expected to reprise their fan-favourite roles: William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

To stay up to date on the Heartstopper film, click here.

All three seasons of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.