Heartstopper creator says there will be “quite a few surprises” in upcoming film

Alice Oseman has teased new information about the upcoming Heartstopper film, and we’re very excited

Back in April, the beloved writer and Netflix announced that the hit series would be coming to an end with a feature-length film.

In a statement, Oseman said: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Since that fateful day, things have been moving full steam ahead for the Heartstopper creative team and cast, with production starting in June and ending in July.

While there’s still no word on when the movie, titled Heartstopper Forever, will be released, Oseman graciously treated fans to some new details during their recent appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

When asked if they could say anything about the project, the Solitaire author said: “I don’t know what I can say about the movie that you guys probably don’t already know… It’s based on Volume Six; it’s also based on the Nick and Charlie novella.”

While it seemed like Oseman was going to remain tight-lipped on any plot details, they went on to reveal that the movie will “slightly diverge” from its source material.

“What I could say… I mean, I’ve talked a little bit earlier about how it’s been very difficult to implement the events of the novella in Volume Six,” they explained.

“Well, in the film, I have found a different way to approach this problem, and so there is a point in the movie where we slightly diverge from the events of volume six, and it takes a slightly different path to get to the ending, which I find really fun and exciting. So even once you read Volume Six, there will still be quite a few surprises in the movie waiting for you. So there you go.”

Oseman isn’t the only Heartstopper creative to dish about the film’s content.

While interviewing friend and Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge for VMan Magazine, Kit Connor teased that his character Nick and Joe Locke’s Charlie will have more “steamy” moments in the finale movie.

“I was doing rugby training today… Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground. We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday,” he said. “So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.”

As previously mentioned, Heartstopper Forever will bring to life the events of Volume Six and the Nick and Charlie novella:

The official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Wash Westmoreland, who’s best known for Still Alice (2014) and Colette (2018), is set to direct the film. Connor and Locke serve as executive producers alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

The film will also see the return of William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

Heartstopper Forever will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.