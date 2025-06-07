“Happy Pride Month!”: KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel comes out as bisexual

KATSEYE superstar Megan Skiendiel has come out as bisexual.

The pop talent shared the exciting news during a live stream on Weverse, an app that focuses on the interaction between fans and their favourite music artists.

While experimenting with hair extensions with bandmate Lara Raj, who is also queer, Megan wished her friend a “Happy Pride Month” before the former encouraged her to “just do it.”

“Should I do it? Guys, I’m coming out, I’m bisexual,” the young singer said in response.

After the pair celebrated the wholesome moment, Megan joked, “Guys, I came out in Pride Month… so give me that award, girl,” a reference to Lara’s Blooming Impact award from the LGBT Centre in Los Angeles.

Lara echoed similar sentiments, stating: “Next time she gets the Blooming Impact award and hey, I’m gonna present it to you and be like, ‘Hey, I was the first, you were the second.’ I’m proud of you, Megan. Everyone say, we love bisexuals.”

Megan added: “We love bisexuals, and while I’m at it, let me also raise awareness about psoriasis. I have psoriasis.“

A month before her coming out announcement, the 19-year-old seemingly confirmed that she was bisexual during a solo live on Weverse.

After a fan inquired about her sexuality, Megan replied, “Why is everyone asking if I’m…“ She then silently mouthed the word “bi“ before adding, “Yes, I am.”

Naturally, fans have showered the ‘Gnarly‘ singer with love and support on social media, with one KATSEYE enthusiast writing: “Megan feeling comfortable to come out as bisexual so casually on live makes me so happy for the girls.”

Another fan on Reddit wrote: “I had a feeling after watching a video about Katseye’s lunchboxes, and Megan’s had a rainbow pin. Congrats to her for being open!!”

A third person Bluesky: “Megan from Katseye came out as bi. I AM SO PROUD.”

Megan is the second member of KATSEYE to come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. In March, Lara came out as queer on Weverse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGAN MEIYOK SKIENDIEL (@meganskiendiel)

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody,“ Lara wrote. “Honestly, before eight. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

In an additional voice message uploaded to the aforementioned social media platform, Lara provided insight into her coming-out journey and the various stereotypes imposed on queer women.

“I think also being a girl who likes girls is such a different experience because a lot of people don’t think it’s a real thing, so bizarre. Or, on the other hand, people fetishize it, which is also super annoying,“ she explained.

“I know I don’t give that I like women. I feel I give very straight… and I always felt my whole life like I’ve had to brand it on my forehead if I wanted to be with women. How would they even know? I feel like I have to give a tattoo of the flag or something for people to know.

“I was really scared, and now, I’m so grateful that people in my life and you guys who have been so supportive because I feel so proud of it and [have] no shame at all. I love that part of me. It’s also really not that big of a deal at all.”

We love to see Megan thriving and living her bisexual truth.