Gus Kenworthy is officially competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Congratulations are in order for Gus Kenworthy.

On 19 January, the 34-year-old announced that he had been officially selected to compete for Team GB at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Taking to Instagram, Kenworthy shared a video of the phone call he received from the team’s head coach, Pat Sharples, confirming the news.

“Gus, how are you doing? I’ve been at the office all day. So we’ve been doing selections all day across all disciplines, but yeah, you’ll get your official letter, but I wanted to be the first one to congratulate you for being selected for Team GB for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics,” Sharples exclaimed in the call.

“I said the only person who could do it in that time limit would have been you, and you did it,” he continued. “Not even half-heartedly. You smashed it. So yeah, huge congrats.”

Towards the end of the call, Kenworthy thanked Sharples for his support before adding: “I’m so excited, and I am looking forward to seeing you more.”

Since sharing the video, Kenworthy’s fans, friends, and industry peers have flocked to the comments section to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Fellow skier and 2026 Winter Olympics competitor Lindsey Vonn wrote, “Hell yeah!” while his Team GB teammate and acclaimed figure skater Lewis K. Gibson added, “See you there, doll.”

Kenworthy’s exciting career update comes nearly four years after he announced his retirement from skiing following his appearance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

During his first two runs, Kenworthy experienced two intense crashes, one of which resulted in him falling on the lip of the pipe. However, in the third round, he made a comeback and earned a score of 71.25, which landed him in eighth place.

“The final hurrah. My swan song. I’m done, I’m done competing. I’ve had a career that I’m really, really proud of,” he said in a statement to Olympics.com at the time.

After stepping away from the sport, Kenworthy kept busy with other career endeavours, including modelling and acting.

However, in May, the American Horror Story star revealed to ESPN that he was officially coming out of retirement to train for the 2026 Winter Games.

“After taking a step away, I realised I miss skiing, and I really want to compete again,” he told the sports news outlet.

“I didn’t know if I would be able to after seven and a half. So, it’s this Olympics or nothing. I’m never going to have this opportunity again.”

Due to Team GB having “zero budget” for him, the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead star revealed that he was responsible for funding his own travel and coaching.

“I feel pretty good about my chances if I’m able to stay healthy,” he added.

Fortunately, Kenworthy achieved this goal with flying colours. Despite his short training schedule, he has secured several notable results in recent weeks, bringing him closer to qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In December, he competed in the men’s freestyle halfpipe at the Cooper Grand Prix, where he placed third in the heat round and finished fourth in the 16-person final.

Earlier this month, he competed in the U.S. Grand Prix in Aspen, finishing eighth in the final.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to take place from 4 February to 22 February in Milano Cortina.

