Grindr Unwrapped 2025: Which countries had the most daddies, hung bottoms and fem tops?

Grindr Unwrapped 2025 edition has arrived, and the findings are incredibly camp and juicy.

Over the last few years, the popular LGBTQIA+ dating app has treated users to its annual year-in-review that details the sex, dating, travel, gaming, and pop culture trends that define queer life.

For the 2025 roundup, the statistics revealed intriguing insights into the various subgroups in the community.

According to the data, the highest percentage of “fem tops” was found in the UK, Ireland, the United States, Slovenia, and Australia.

For another year, France was named the number one capital of “hung bottoms” with the UK, Canada, the United States, and Australia trailing close behind.

Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand and Australia were named the top five hotspots for sides, while verses thrived in Finland, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Australia.

Rounding out the sex position data – South Africa, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Finland were crowned as the countries with the most verse users in 2025.

Grindr, which was founded in Los Angeles and launched in March 2009, also reported that open relationships were most common in South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, a feat the five countries secured in last year’s Unwrapped.

For users into daddies, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada were named as the top five places to find one.

Bears were most common in Ireland, the United States, Greece, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, while twinks were abundant in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Germany.

For another year, the most popular searched tags were “hung,” “trans,” “bb,” “dom”, and “feet”.

In addition to detailing sex positions and subgroups within the LGBTQIA+ community, the report analysed an array of pop culture moments that captivated the LGBTs in 2025.

Unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga and her iconic MAYHEM era had the gays, dolls, and they’s in a chokehold, with the ‘Abracadabra’ singer taking the number one spot in the Mother of the Year, Album of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

Benito Skinner’s coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ TV series, Overcompensating, nabbed the first place title in the Show of the Year category, with The White Lotus, Severance, Too Much and Adults rounding out the top five.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Grindr Unwrapped without a Hottest Man of the Year ranking, which Wicked star Jonathan Bailey rightfully dominated. Bad Bunny, David Corenswet, Michael B Jordan and Jung Kook were also named 2025’s hottest men.

In the Comeback Queen category, Kesha led the pack, while Lindsay Lohan, TikTok, Demi Lovato and Pamela Anderson followed.

Bad Bunny, Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet made another appearance in Grindr Unwrapped 2025 as the top three actors who had the best bulges of the year. Austin Butler and Parker Posey were also included in the ranking.

Lastly, Beyoncé winning album of the year, Cardi B’s unforgettable court testimony, the CEO/Coldplay scandal, Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio and Pee-Wee Herman coming out as gay in his posthumous documentary were named as the top five gay gasp moments of the year.

Check out Grindr’s full 2025 Unwrapped report here.