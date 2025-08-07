Grindr introduces new tab offering “uncensored versions” of its original content

Grindr is making the app a one-stop shop for its original entertainment.

On 7 August, the popular dating platform announced that users would no longer have to leave the app to access their original content, thanks to the new Grindr Presents feature.

Now, the company’s popular entertainment offerings, such as the Katya-hosted Who’s The Asshole podcast, the viral Daddy Lessons series, editorials, music drops, and more, will all be available via a new in-app content hub.

In addition to making it easier for user to access their content, Grindr revealed that all of it will be uncensored, so say goodbye to the unwanted bleeps and hello to Katya and friends’ uncut and profanity-filled interviews.

Lastly, the social media company teased that Grindr Presents isn’t a one-off decision; instead, it’s a “bigger shift” into “making Grindr not just where the gays are, but where the culture is.”

Grindr Presents isn’t the only new addition introduced on the app this year.

Back in March, Grindr announced an expansion of its new Right Now feature – first implemented in Australia and the greater Washington D.C. area in 2024.

The intent-based option enables users seeking an immediate connection to upload text and photos to a real-time feed, separate from the main grid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

In a statement, the Chief Product Officer at Grindr, AJ Balance, gave insight into the new feature, stating that it “empowers users to find exactly what they want, when they want it – without the guesswork.”

“We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community so they can connect with like-minded people, without wasting time on mismatched expectations,” he said.

“Too often, people start a conversation only realize they’re looking for different things – one person wants a date, the other a quick connection. Right Now makes it clear who’s available and what they’re looking for, in real-time.”

A few months later, Grindr unveiled its new age verification feature for UK-based users, designed to address underage use of its app and ensure compliance with the UK government’s Online Safety Act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

Under the new policy, the app now requires UK individuals to confirm their age by uploading a “quick video selfie” or a video selfie paired with a photo ID.

For new users, the one-time action will be prompted during the registration process. Established users will be asked to complete the task upon opening the app.

UK individuals will be blocked from accessing the app until they complete the process, which uses biometric verification technology from FaceTec.

Lastly, Grindr has confirmed that user privacy will also be a priority, revealing that all documents and videos will “only be used for age assurance, are securely encrypted during the process, and are permanently deleted once age assurance is complete.”

For more information about the aforementioned changes to Grindr, click here.