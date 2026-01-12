Golden Globes 2026: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards featured several LGBTQIA+ winners and moments.
For this year’s festivities, some of Hollywood’s biggest names in film and television flocked to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, to attend the annual event hosted by Nikki Glaser.
In addition to its star-studded roster, which featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Julia Roberts, Colman Domingo and more – the show included a handful of LGBTQIA+ winners and moments.
Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams made their Golden Globes debut, presenting the award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV series.
At the start of their hilarious monologue, a nervous Storrie is guided to the microphone by a cool, calm and collected Williams.
“Hi, um, sorry, it’s a little nerve-wracking here being at our first Golden Globes,” the Joker: Folix á Deux star breathily exclaimed, resulting in his co-star cheekily replying: “Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience… you know.”
After receiving some laughter from said audience, Storrie continued: “I don’t know if that works considering everyone’s seen us… you know.”
When Williams asked his co-star if he meant everyone’s seen Heated Rivalry, the latter added: “That’s a maybe. But their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have.”
The duo went on to name openly gay talent Erin Doherty as the winner of Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV Series for her portrayal of Briony Ariston in Netflix’s Adolescence.
“I promised my mom I wouldn’t swear, but what the f**k? Holy shit, sorry, mom,” she said at the start of her speech.
“There are two groups of people that I would really just love to talk about really quickly: Stephen Graham, Hannah Waters, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini and Owen Cooper. This experience, for me, was entirely moulded within the interview room of that set for episode three.
“Each of you lives in every breath of that scene, and it wouldn’t be what it is without you, and you’re at the core of why I’m so deeply, unspeakably proud to be a part of this gorgeous piece of work.”
For the second half of her speech, Doherty dedicated her award to therapists.
“I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything, so thank you, therapists, and it was an honour to play one,” she concluded.
Elsewhere in the show, Jean Smart took home her third Golden Globe Award for her role as Deborah Vance in the LGBTQIA+ series Hacks.
“What can I say? I’m a greedy bitch. Thank you to the Golden Globes. I am absolutely thrilled to be here,” the Bringing Down the House star said at the start of her speech.
“I’m one of the luckiest people, not in this room, but this entire business, and it does not go underappreciated, I cannot tell you. I have the best bosses, I have the best showrunners, and I have the best cast led by the brilliant Hannah Einbinder.
“[Hacks] has been such an incredible journey, the writers’ room, God bless you all, thank you so much. There’s just a lot that could be said tonight. I said my rant on the red carpet, so I won’t do it here. But let’s all do the right thing. I think everybody in their hearts knows what the right thing is to do. So let’s do the right thing.”
The evening also featured queer ally Rhea Seehorn snagging the Best Performance by a Female actor in a Television Series – Drama award for her work in Pluribus.
In the series, Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, a lesbian American romantsy author who survives an alien invasion known as The Joining.
Check out all the winners from the 83rd Golden Globes here or below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet (Winner)
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Secret Agent (Winner)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley (Winner) – Hamnet
- Julia Roberts – After The Hunt
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Winner)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (Winner)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (Winner)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Winner)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Winner)
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer – F1
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray – Sirāt
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Winner)
- Max Richter – Hamnet
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- ‘Dream As One’ – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners (Winner)
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt (The Winner)
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio (Winner)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence (Winner)
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – MobLand
- Kathy Bates – Matlock (2024 TV Series)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Winner)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt (Winner)
- Sterling Brown – Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Jean Smart – Hacks (Winner)
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (Winner)
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Winner)
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Winner)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Winner)
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Winner)
- Smartless
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First