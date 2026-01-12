Golden Globes 2026: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards featured several LGBTQIA+ winners and moments.

For this year’s festivities, some of Hollywood’s biggest names in film and television flocked to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, to attend the annual event hosted by Nikki Glaser.

In addition to its star-studded roster, which featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Julia Roberts, Colman Domingo and more – the show included a handful of LGBTQIA+ winners and moments.

Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams made their Golden Globes debut, presenting the award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV series.

At the start of their hilarious monologue, a nervous Storrie is guided to the microphone by a cool, calm and collected Williams.

“Hi, um, sorry, it’s a little nerve-wracking here being at our first Golden Globes,” the Joker: Folix á Deux star breathily exclaimed, resulting in his co-star cheekily replying: “Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience… you know.”

After receiving some laughter from said audience, Storrie continued: “I don’t know if that works considering everyone’s seen us… you know.”

When Williams asked his co-star if he meant everyone’s seen Heated Rivalry, the latter added: “That’s a maybe. But their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have.”

The duo went on to name openly gay talent Erin Doherty as the winner of Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV Series for her portrayal of Briony Ariston in Netflix’s Adolescence.

“I promised my mom I wouldn’t swear, but what the f**k? Holy shit, sorry, mom,” she said at the start of her speech.

“There are two groups of people that I would really just love to talk about really quickly: Stephen Graham, Hannah Waters, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini and Owen Cooper. This experience, for me, was entirely moulded within the interview room of that set for episode three.

“Each of you lives in every breath of that scene, and it wouldn’t be what it is without you, and you’re at the core of why I’m so deeply, unspeakably proud to be a part of this gorgeous piece of work.”

For the second half of her speech, Doherty dedicated her award to therapists.

“I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything, so thank you, therapists, and it was an honour to play one,” she concluded.

Elsewhere in the show, Jean Smart took home her third Golden Globe Award for her role as Deborah Vance in the LGBTQIA+ series Hacks.

“What can I say? I’m a greedy bitch. Thank you to the Golden Globes. I am absolutely thrilled to be here,” the Bringing Down the House star said at the start of her speech.

“I’m one of the luckiest people, not in this room, but this entire business, and it does not go underappreciated, I cannot tell you. I have the best bosses, I have the best showrunners, and I have the best cast led by the brilliant Hannah Einbinder.

“[Hacks] has been such an incredible journey, the writers’ room, God bless you all, thank you so much. There’s just a lot that could be said tonight. I said my rant on the red carpet, so I won’t do it here. But let’s all do the right thing. I think everybody in their hearts knows what the right thing is to do. So let’s do the right thing.”

The evening also featured queer ally Rhea Seehorn snagging the Best Performance by a Female actor in a Television Series – Drama award for her work in Pluribus.

In the series, Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, a lesbian American romantsy author who survives an alien invasion known as The Joining.

Check out all the winners from the 83rd Golden Globes here or below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet (Winner)

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Secret Agent (Winner)

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Jessie Buckley (Winner) – Hamnet

Julia Roberts – After The Hunt

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Winner)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (Winner)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (Winner)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Winner)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Winner)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Winner)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer – F1

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Winner)

Max Richter – Hamnet

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Dream As One’ – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

I Lied to You – Sinners

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners (Winner)

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt (The Winner)

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio (Winner)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (Winner)

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – MobLand

Kathy Bates – Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott – Severance

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (Winner)

Sterling Brown – Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks (Winner)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (Winner)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Winner)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Winner)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Winner)

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

