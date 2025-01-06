Golden Globes 2025: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

Various LGBTQIA+ stories and queer talent were honoured at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

For this year’s festivities, comedian Nikki Glaser led the memorable night, which featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, and Kate Winslet.

Alongside the show’s star-studded roster, the evening was also filled with an array of LGBTQIA+ winners.

Netflix’s hit black comedy slash thriller Baby Reindeer won the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Jessica Gunning also nabbed the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series award for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Martha in the series.

“This is an absolute honour, honestly. There’s a video of me when I was little, I was about eight-years-old, and my mom and dad got me a hamster for Christmas, and they brought it out… and I just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me, I can’t believe this is happening to me,'” Gunning said during her acceptance speech.

“And I realized this morning that it has been a kind of soundtrack for my life for this year since Baby Reindeer came out. I cannot believe any of this is happening to me. So I just want to say thank you to everyone who let me come on this journey.”

Max’s critically acclaimed comedy Hacks won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy, and Jean Smart also won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

Wicked secured the trophy for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The Jon M Chu-directed film deserved the award, considering it recently became the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation globally, earning over $700 million.

The film that previously held the record was 2008’s Mamma Mia!, which earned $610 million worldwide.

Jodie Foster took home her fourth Golden Golden Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.

However, the biggest LGBTQIA+ winner of the night was the musical slash thriller Emilia Pérez, which won the awards for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language, and Best Original Song.

While accepting the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, the film’s star, trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, delivered a powerful speech about perseverance and identity.

“I chose these colours tonight, the Buddhist colours, because I have a message for you. The light always wins over darkness,” she exclaimed.

“You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, our existence, our identity. I want to say to you: Raise your voice for freedom. I am who I am, not who you want. Thank you so much.”

Check out all the winners from the 82nd Golden Globes below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

Anora

Challengers

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine as Light

I’m Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

The Seed of The Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Kate Winslet – Lee

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Daniel Craig – Queer

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore – The Substance

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofìa Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

A Real Pain Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Yura Borisov – Anora

Best Director – Motion Picture

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Edward Berger – Conclave

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Sean Baker – Anora

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Sean Baker – Anora

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers

Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

El Mal by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Beautiful That Way by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li – The Last Showgirl

Compress / Repress by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers

Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man

Kiss The Sky by Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson – The Wild Robot

Mi Camino by Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Best Television Series – Drama

Shogun

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Gentlemen

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai – Shogun

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Kathy Bates – Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television