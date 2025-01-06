Golden Globes 2025: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

Various LGBTQIA+ stories and queer talent were honoured at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.
For this year’s festivities, comedian Nikki Glaser led the memorable night, which featured appearances by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, and Kate Winslet.
Alongside the show’s star-studded roster, the evening was also filled with an array of LGBTQIA+ winners.
Netflix’s hit black comedy slash thriller Baby Reindeer won the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Jessica Gunning also nabbed the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series award for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Martha in the series.
“This is an absolute honour, honestly. There’s a video of me when I was little, I was about eight-years-old, and my mom and dad got me a hamster for Christmas, and they brought it out… and I just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me, I can’t believe this is happening to me,'” Gunning said during her acceptance speech.
“And I realized this morning that it has been a kind of soundtrack for my life for this year since Baby Reindeer came out. I cannot believe any of this is happening to me. So I just want to say thank you to everyone who let me come on this journey.”
Max’s critically acclaimed comedy Hacks won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy, and Jean Smart also won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.
Wicked secured the trophy for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
The Jon M Chu-directed film deserved the award, considering it recently became the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation globally, earning over $700 million.
The film that previously held the record was 2008’s Mamma Mia!, which earned $610 million worldwide.
Jodie Foster took home her fourth Golden Golden Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.
However, the biggest LGBTQIA+ winner of the night was the musical slash thriller Emilia Pérez, which won the awards for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language, and Best Original Song.
While accepting the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, the film’s star, trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, delivered a powerful speech about perseverance and identity.
“I chose these colours tonight, the Buddhist colours, because I have a message for you. The light always wins over darkness,” she exclaimed.
“You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, our existence, our identity. I want to say to you: Raise your voice for freedom. I am who I am, not who you want. Thank you so much.”
Check out all the winners from the 82nd Golden Globes below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- Anora
- Challengers
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- The Wild Robot
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Emilia Pérez
- All We Imagine as Light
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With The Needle
- The Seed of The Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Kate Winslet – Lee
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofìa Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov – Anora
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
- Sean Baker – Anora
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Peter Straughan – Conclave
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Sean Baker – Anora
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers
- Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- El Mal by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Beautiful That Way by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li – The Last Showgirl
- Compress / Repress by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers
- Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man
- Kiss The Sky by Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson – The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino by Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Wicked
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- The Wild Robot
- Twisters
Best Television Series – Drama
- Shogun
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
- The Day of the Jackal
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Gentlemen
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Anna Sawai – Shogun
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Kathy Bates – Matlock (2024 TV Series)
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
- Diego Luna – La Máquina
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ali Wong – Single Lady
- Adam Sandler – Love You
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
- Ramy Youssef – More Feelings
- Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking