Wicked makes history as the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation of all time

Wicked: Part One has added another incredible record to its already long list of achievements.

Over the last few months, the fantasy feature has dominated the pop culture sphere following its release on 22 November.

From its larger-than-life musical numbers to the showstopping cast performances, Wicked: Part One has solidified itself as one of the biggest hits of 2024.

In addition to earning universal acclaim, the film has broken an array of box office records, including the biggest global opening for a non-sequel film for 2024 and the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway show.

While Wicked: Part One’s theatrical run is slowly coming to an end, the movie has continued to achieve incredible feats.

On 30 December, it was announced that the beloved film had become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation globally, earning an estimated $634 million.

The film that previously held the record was 2008’s Mamma Mia!, which earned a whopping $610 million worldwide.

The recent box office news comes a year before the musical’s highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, hits cinemas.

On the latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Cynthia Erivo teased what fans can expect from the upcoming film, revealing she co-wrote an original song with legendary songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” she teased.

“So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Erivo went on to describe the untitled song as “very, very special” before stating that she didn’t want to give away any more details.

“I have a feeling that even the title will move you,” she cheekily added.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

The synopsis reads: “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

As previously mentioned, Wicked: Part One received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers after its release, with many lauding Erivo and Grande’s captivating performances, the film’s special effects and the story’s faithfulness to the source material.

Fortunately, viewers at home can finally binge-watch Wicked: Part One when it lands on digital platforms on 3 January in the UK and 31 December in the US.