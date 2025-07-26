Gloria Groove makes LGBTQ+ history with iconic Wicked casting

Gloria Groove is headed to Oz!

On 24 July, it was announced that the drag superstar had been cast as Madame Morrible in Brazil’s official production of Wicked: The Musical.

“How about a change in climate? From August 23rd to September 3rd, Gloria Groove will play Madame Morrible in Wicked! The weather forecast is for: a storm of talent, plenty of magic and tickets flying out – so hurry to secure yours!” the production revealed on Instagram.

The post also featured a stunning photo of the talented pop superstar on stage, wearing a fabulous black and white wig and an emerald dress.

Gloria’s landmark casting marks the first time a drag entertainer has been cast to play Madame Morrible in an official production of Wicked.

Fortunately, fans of the beloved talent won’t have to wait too long to witness this incredible feat, as her run kicks off on 23 August and ends on 3 September.

Gloria is no stranger to making LGBTQIA+ history. In 2020, the ‘Nunca Mais’ singer became the first drag queen to cover an edition of Vogue, alongside fellow Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar.

Three years after making herstory, Gloria opened up about how her life and the industry have changed since appearing in the fashion publication during her GAY TIMES cover story interview.

“There was a change in the way society sees drag culture, and there has been a mentality change. And I was doing my work exactly at the time this change happened. The music industry now looks with more appreciation for drag art, an art-form that has always been here,” she explained.

“Pop culture and drag culture have always inspired each other. I’m lucky to work exactly when humanity has already evolved enough for social networks to be a fundamental catalyst for this new moment, for younger generations to pay attention to these tools in another way.”

Gloria’s herstoric casting is just one of the many magical things happening in the Wicked film and stage universe.

In November, Wicked: For Good will finally hit cinemas worldwide, marking the end of the movie adaptation run.

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, the highly anticipated sequel will follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they navigate the aftermath of the first film’s dramatic conclusion.

Elphaba is determined to expose the Wizard’s lies and free the animals of Oz with the help of the Grimmerie. However, due to her rebellion, she is a social pariah and is dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West.’

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” which has led her to live in the Emerald City palace and serve as the spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The official synopsis adds: “As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

Fans will also be treated to a new Wicked TV special featuring Erivo, Grande and other exciting guests. The sure-to-be-magical event is scheduled to air on NBC on 6 November and will be available to stream on Peacock on 7 November.

For more information on tickets for Wicked Brazil featuring Gloria Groove, click here.