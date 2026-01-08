GLAAD Media Awards 2026: Heated Rivalry, BOOTS, and The Hunting Wives score nominations

Award season is officially upon us!

On Wednesday (17 July), the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ media advocacy organisation announced the nominees for the upcoming 37th GLAAD Media Awards.

The ceremony, set to take place in Los Angeles, California, on 5 March, will spotlight “291 culture-changing nominees across 32 categories, honouring outstanding fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in film, television, gaming, music, podcasting, journalism, Spanish-Language media, and more.”

Unsurprisingly, Crave and HBO Max’s hit gay hockey romance series, Heated Rivalry, earned a nomination for Outstanding New TV Series, alongside other 2025 standouts including BOOTS, The Hunting Wives, Overcompensating, and Clean Slate.

The Outstanding Comedy Series category is also stacked with shows delivering exemplary LGBTQIA+ representation, such as Loot, Hacks, Palm Springs, Big Boys, and Abbott Elementary.

In film, On Swift Horses, Twinless, The Wedding Banquet, The History of Sound, and Kiss of the Spider Woman received nominations for Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release, while Plainclothes, Ponyboi, A Nice Indian Boy, The Queen of My Dreams, and I Wish You All The Best earned nods in the Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release category.

In the music categories, Lady Gaga, Reneé Rapp, Conan Gray, Ethel Cain, and Maren Morris were nominated for Outstanding Music Artist. Meanwhile, Destin Conrad, KATSEYE, Wet Leg, Eli, and Amaarae are up for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.

Rounding out the list, I Kissed a Boy, I Kissed a Girl, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, and The Traitors scored nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

In a statement, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis celebrated this year’s nominees and their impact on both the LGBTQIA+ community and the wider cultural landscape.

“The most popular series and media appear on this year’s list of nominees because LGBTQ stories are a winning strategy for a global audience who demands bold and original storytelling. As the media landscape shifts, gaming, local news, and podcasts have also emerged as proud homes to LGBTQ talent and narratives,” she said.

“In the face of rising anti-LGBTQ disinformation, GLAAD remains relentless in our mission to work across all forms of media and to tell the fair and accurate stories that protect values of family, fairness, and freedom for all.”

Check out all the nominations for the 37th GLAAD Media Awards here or below.

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Christy (Black Bear Pictures)

Clown in a Cornfield (RLJE Films/Shudder)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Focus Features)

The History of Sound (Mubi)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment)

On Swift Horses (Sony Pictures Classics)

Twinless (Roadside Attractions)

The Wedding Banquet (Bleecker Street)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Cactus Pears (Strand Releasing)

Fairyland (Lionsgate/WILLA)

Griffin in Summer (Vertical)

I Wish You All the Best (Lionsgate)

A Nice Indian Boy (Blue Harbor Entertainment)

Plainclothes (Magnolia Pictures)

Ponyboi (Fox Entertainment Studios)

The Queen of My Dreams (Product of Culture/WILLA)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

Young Hearts (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

10Dance (Netflix)

The Christmas Baby (Hallmark Channel)

Echo Valley (Apple TV)

Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

A Keller Christmas Vacation (Hallmark Channel)

Noah’s Arc: The Movie (Paramount+)

Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)

The Old Guard 2 (Netflix)

The Parenting (HBO Max)

Queen of Coal (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

Amy Bradley is Missing (Netflix)

Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple TV)

Enigma (HBO)

Heightened Scrutiny (Fourth Act Film)

I’m Your Venus (Netflix)

In Transit (Prime Video)

Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf (Peacock)

A Mother Apart POV (PBS)

Pee-Wee as Himself (HBO)

Sally (National Geographic)

Outstanding New TV Series

Boots (Netflix)

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Clean Slate (Prime Video)

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Heated Rivalry (Crave/HBO Max (US))

The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

I Love LA (HBO)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Overcompensating (Prime Video)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Big Boys (Hulu)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Loot (Apple TV)

Palm Royale (Apple TV)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

The Buccaneers (Apple TV)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Hal & Harper (Mubi)

“Hotel Reverie” Black Mirror (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (Britbox)

Mr Loverman (Britbox)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Prime Target (Apple TV)

Wayward (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Back to the Frontier (Magnolia Network)

House on Fire (BET+)

Jay & Pamela (TLC)

June Farms (Prime Video)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Next Gen NYC (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Southern Charm (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality (Bravo)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (AMC+/Shudder)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)

I Kissed a Boy (Hulu)

I Kissed a Girl (Hulu)

Project Runway (Freeform)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

Be@rbrick (Apple TV)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

“Ghost Town” Mermicorno: Starfall (HBO Max)

“No Wrong Way to Be You” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Jr./Disney+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney+/Hulu)

Jane (Apple TV)

School Spirits (Paramount+)

“Selamiut” Washington Black (Hulu)

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (HBO Max)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Artist

Conan Gray, Wishbone (Republic Records)

Durand Bernarr, BLOOM (Durand Bernarr / DSING RECORDS / Create Music Group Inc.)

Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels (Interscope Records)

Ethel Cain, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You (Daughters of Cain)

G Flip, Dream Ride (G Flip / AWAL Recordings)

Lady Gaga, MAYHEM (Streamline / Interscope Records)

Maren Morris, DREAMSICLE (Columbia Records)

Reneé Rapp, Bite Me (Interscope Records)

Ty Herndon, THIRTY, Vol. 1 (Club44 Records)

Young Miko, Do Not Disturb (The Wave Music Group / Capitol Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Amaarae (Golden Angel LLC / Interscope Records)

Chris Housman (Chris Housman)

Destin Conrad (Above Ground Ent / EMPIRE)

Eli (Zelig Music & RCA Records)

Frankie Grande (Casablanca Records)

Guitarricadelafuente (Sony Music Entertainment)

KATSEYE (HYBE x Geffen Records)

Shygirl (NUXXE / Because Music)

Snow Wife (SNOWGLOBE)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Liberation, by Bess Wohl

Oedipus, by Robert Icke

Purpose, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Redwood, book by Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz

Smash, book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Outstanding Podcast

Bald & The Beautiful (Studio 71)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

The Daily Beans Podcast (MSW Media)

Handsome Podcast (Headgum)

Outlaws with TS Madison (iHeart)

The Read (Loud Speakers Network)

Shut Up Evan (Acast)

So True with Caleb Hearon (Wave)

Tactful Pettiness (PodcastOne)

We Can Do Hard Things (Audacy)

Outstanding Podcast Episode

“All-American Grift: We Investigated Trump’s Favorite Sports Troll” Pablo Torre Finds Out (Meadowlark Media)

“Carl Nassib” The Pivot Podcast (Shots Studio)

“Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?” Call Her Daddy (The Unwell Network / SiriusXM)

“Dispatches From the Living Memory of Trans People of Color” Code Switch (NPR)

“Matthew, Daniel, & Islan” Crime Junkie (Audiochuck)

“Niecy Nash-Betts Opens Up About the Love That Changed Everything” House Guest (Scott Evans/Spotify)

“The Paper Doll: Dylan Mulvaney” Between Us with Heather and Terry Dubrow (iHeartPodcasts)

“Rachel Maddow: Trump’s Alaska Summit With Putin Is an ‘Abject Humiliation’” Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway (New York Magazine / Vox Media)

“Reneé Rapp” Good Hang with Amy Poehler (The Ringer / Spotify)

“Straight Panic, Gay Excellence” I’ve Had It (PodcastOne)

Outstanding Video Game

Ambrosia Sky: Act One (Soft Rains)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

The August Before (Silly Little Games/Catoptric Games)

Cabernet (Party for Introverts/Akupara Games)

The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily (One or Eight/Alliance Arts)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (DON’T NOD)

Old Skies (Wadjet Eye Games)

Road to Empress (New One Studio)

The Roottrees are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.)

Outstanding Comic Book

Absolute Green Lantern, by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay, Jason Howard, Riley Rossmo, Sid Kotian, Iñaki Azpiazu, Pressy, Lucas Gattoni (DC Comics)

Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices, by Anthony Oliveira, Elsa Sjunneson, Carola Borelli, Bailie Rosenlund, Pablo Collar, Charles Stewart III, Alti Firmansyah, Minkyu Jung, KJ Díaz, Ruth Redmond, Dono Sánchez-Almara, Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Infinity Comics)

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV, Martin Simmonds, Letizia Cadonici, Aditya Bidikar, Jordie Bellaire, Dylan Todd (Image Comics)

Exceptional X-Men, by Eve L. Ewing, Carmen Carnero, Federica Mancin, Nolan Woodard, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Minor Arcana, by Jeff Lemire, Patricio Delpeche, Letizia Cadonici, Steve Wands (BOOM! Studios)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night, by Tate Brombal, based on an idea by James Tynion IV, Isaac Goodhart, Priscilla Petraites, Miquel Muerto, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Brian Level, Atagun Ilhan, Mark Buckingham, Arif Prianto, Lee Loughridge, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Tom Napolitano (DC Comics)

Runaways, by Rainbow Rowell, Elena Casagrande, Roberta Ingranata, Lee Ferguson, Dee Cunniffe, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Secret Six, by Nicole Maines, Stephen Segovia, Cian Tormey, Roger Cruz, Rain Beredo, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Wynd: The Power of the Blood, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design, Nancy Mojica, Madison Goyette (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Cannon, by Lee Lai (Drawn & Quarterly)

Dan in Green Gables, by Rey Terciero, Claudia Aguirre (Penguin Workshop)

First Kiss with Fangs, by Marker Snyder (Holiday House)

Gaysians, by Mike Curato (Algonquin Books)

Hey, Mary!, by Andrew Wheeler, Rye Hickman, Hank Jones, Frank Cvetkovic (Oni Press)

It Rhymes with Takei, by George Takei, Steven Scott, Justin Eisinger, Harmony Becker, José Villarrubia (Top Shelf Productions)

Low Orbit, by Kazimir Lee (Top Shelf Productions)

A Song for You and I, by K. O’Neill (Random House Graphic)

Spent, by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor, Jon Chad (Mariner Books)

Trans History: From Ancient Times to the Present Day, by Alex L. Combs, Andrew Eakett, Tif Bucknor (Candlewick Press)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic Self” Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

“Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America” Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

“JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift” The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

“Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility With ‘TRANSA’ Creator Massima Bell” The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bravo/Peacock)

“Laverne Cox and George Wallace Star In Norman Lear’s Final Show, ‘Clean Slate’” The View (ABC)

“Max Salvador and Victoria SanJuan” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Trans Athletes” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump’s Military Ban is Bogus” The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmo

Gaye Magazine

The Hollywood Reporter

OUT

People

Poz

Rolling Stone

TIME

Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“Heart of Pride” (CBS 3 Philadelphia)

“HIV Unwrapped” +Life (Hulu / ABC Localish)

“Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life” (ABC)

“Living in Pryde” (GBH Boston)

“Living Proof” (Hulu)

“Pride 2025 – Rise Up: Pride in Protest.” (ABC 7 New York)

“Pride Edition 2025 | Storytellers” LatiNation (LATV)

“Shaye & Amanda Scott” It’s Ok To Ask Questions (NBC 5 Chicago)

“Still Marching: A NY1 Pride Month Special” (Spectrum News NY1)

“A Transgender Marine Speaks Out” (NBC 7 San Diego)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“Community during fascism: Actress Laverne Cox on the importance of WorldPride in Trump’s D.C.” The Weekend (MS NOW)

“Final ride from SF to LA for AIDS/LifeCycle, but the fight to end HIV/AIDS continues” (ABC 7 San Francisco)

“High Stakes at the Supreme Court: Conversion Therapy” ABC News Live (ABC)

“How life is changing for trans Americans under the Trump administration” PBS News Hour (PBS)

“‘I still want to serve’: Transgender servicemembers face uncertain future under Trump admin” Meet the Press NOW (NBC News NOW)

“LGBTQ-inclusive mass held in Rome” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Meet Harper Watters, the barrier-breaker at the Houston Ballet” TODAY with Jenna & Friends (NBC)

“Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke reacts to backlash against trans community” Talking Points (CBS 4 Minnesota)

“Transgender man speaks out after passport lists wrong gender under Trump policy” CBS Evening News (CBS)

“‘Violation of due process’: Lawyer of gay makeup artist deported speaks out” MS NOW Reports (MS NOW)

Outstanding Online or Print Journalism Article

“As the first out trans person in Congress, Sarah McBride is ready to fight for us” by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate)

“Detransition is rare, but it’s driving anti-trans policy anyway” by Orion Rummler (19thNews.org)

“He fled Iraq after he was jailed for being gay. Now Donald Trump is making his life hell.” by Daniel Villareal (LGBTQNation.com)

“I Spent Eight Years in Conversion Therapy Mistaking Shame for Faith” by Timothy Schraeder Rodriguez (TIME)

“King of Olympus” by Robert W. Fieseler (64 Parishes)

“Queer in present danger: Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community finding safe spaces in difficult times” by Justin Lo (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

“The Rainbows They Tried to Erase” by David Clarke (OutSmart Magazine)

“Tramell Tillman on His Emotional Coming Out Story, ‘Severance’ Delays and Acting With Tom Cruise the Day After He Got ‘Mission: Impossible’ Script” by Clayton Davis (Variety)

“Trans people didn’t ask to get pulled into any of this” by Mel Woods (Xtra)

“Vivian Jenna Wilson on Being Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Protecting Trans Youth and Taking on the Right Online” by Ella Yurman (Teen Vogue)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“12 days of pride” [series] (BET.com)

“Being Out” [series] (OutSports.com)

“Decades in, these women’s love was ‘Hidden Once, Hidden Twice’” (NPR.org)

“Extended interview: ‘Oh, Mary!’ Tony nominee Cole Escola” (CBSNews.com)

“From Struggling With Psoriasis to Becoming Soraya Sis: How This Drag Artist Learned to Embrace Their Skin” (EverydayHealth.com)

“Logo Legend – Jinkx Monsoon” (LogoTV.com)

“A Mother and Her Trans Teen Decide to Leave the U.S.” (NewYorker.com)

“Pride 50 2025: Celebrate Queer Changemakers” [series] (Queerty.com)

“Transcestors & Trailblazers: 30 Lives, 30 Legacies” (TransLash.org)

“Viral video of her torture shocked Colombia. The killings didn’t stop there” (CNN.com)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

Assigned Media

The Buckeye Flame

Charlotte’s Web Thoughts

Erin in the Morning

Impact Media

Queer Kentucky

The Queer Review

Trans News Network

Under The Desk News with V Spehar

Xtra Magazine

Outstanding Scripted Television Series

Serie de Televisión con Guión Sobresaliente

El fin del amor (Prime Video)

Mariliendre (Atresplayer)

Mujeres con hombreras (HBO Max)

Olympo (Netflix)

Serpientes y Escaleras (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Journalism

Periodismo Televisivo Sobresaliente

“Brasil: iglesias promueven la detransición de género” En Foco (FRANCE 24 Español)

“De maquillar reinas de belleza a preso en El Salvador” Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

“La historia del Stonewall Inn y la importancia de Nueva York para la comunidad LGBTQ+” Noticiero Univision 41 (Univision)

“Ni hombre, ni mujer: Intersexual” Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

“Ola arcoíris recorre América: ¿en qué punto están los derechos LGBTIQ+ en el continente?” Ellas Hoy (France 24 Español)

“Orgullo 2025 Avances, Desafíos y Caminos” Spectrum Noticias (Spectrum)

“El Orgullo, colores de libertad.” (CNN en Español)

“Raúl González revela por qué calló sobre su orientación sexual” Despierta América (TelevisaUnivision)

“Spirit Day una fecha para combatir el bullying a la comunidad LGBTQ+” Hoy Dia (Telemundo)

“Wendy Guevara, la sexta desigual” Desiguales (TelevisaUnivision)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

Artículo sobresaliente de periodismo digital

“10 íconos LGBT+ que marcaron la historia de México” por Yet Akatzin Almazán (Homosensual.com)

“Las cosas positivas de la masculinidad que descubrí al transicionar como hombre trans” por Ronald Alexander Ávila-Claudio (BBC.com)

“Cuando la rebeldía perdura: envejecer siendo LGBTIQ+” por Mariana Escobar Bernoske (ElEspectador.com)

“El largo camino de las familias diversas para adoptar en México: ‘Lo que se busca es que los niños tengan un hogar’” por Paola Alín (ElPaís.com)

“Latinas trans denuncian que administración Trump ‘envalentona’ más ataques y discriminación en NYC” por Edwin Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)

“My Coming Out Story” Quién [series] (Quien.com)

“La Niñez Trans Existe” por David Cordero-Mercado (ElNuevoDia.com)

“La realidad de muchos jóvenes de la comunidad LGBTQ en México: poca aceptación familiar e ideas de suicidio” por Karen Esquivel (CNN.com)

“Que Nadie Te Diga Que no–El cine transfeminista de Gaby Castillo” por Andrea Dominguez y Andrés Camilo Gómez (sentiido.com)

“Un tercio de los mexicanos ha presenciado algún acto de violencia contra el colectivo LGTBIQ+” por Elena San José (El País.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

Periodismo digital sobresaliente: vídeo o multimedia

“Amor y crianza diversa: la historia de cómo Sergio y Juan Pablo adoptaron a Amalia” (El Espectador)

“Hemos Estado. Nuestra historia nunca se detiene” (Pride Mx)

“Hombre o mujer, ¿y nada más? Historia sobre el género y la identidad” (DW Español)

“El Nuevo Reggaeton Sin Censura” DOSIS Con Michelle Galvan (Univision)

“¿Tienes HIV, Mijo? A Mother’s Journey” Living y Ready (LatiNation)