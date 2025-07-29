5 of our most anticipated gay sex scenes yet to come in 2025

It’s no secret that the film industry does not have a good track record when it comes to delivering diverse and sex-positive gay representation. However, in recent years, queer cinema has slowly been given the space to expand, drifting away from the tragedy of gay love to embracing a more liberating and unapologetic lens. From Bros and All of Us Strangers to Red, White & Royal Blue and Fire Island, gay sex-positive films have begun to carve out a space in the mainstream, garnering praise from both critics and viewers. With that in mind, we’ve curated five upcoming gay releases that promise to be some of the sexiest films of 2025.

Plainclothes

Directed by: Carmen Emmi

Starring: Russell Tovey, Tom Blyth, Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia and John Bedford Lloyd.

Plot: Set in 1990s New York City and inspired by true events, the romantic drama follows Lucas (Blyth), a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men. However, things become complicated for Lucas when he finds himself attracted to one of his targets, Andrew (Tovey).

What has been teased about Plainclothes’ sex scenes: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emmi confirmed there will be plenty of NSFW content included in the film. However, he did say that they won’t feature “full frontal” or “gratuitous nudity.” “I don’t know, there’s something more sexy about holding back in some ways. The landmark scene in the film when Andrew asks Lucas, “Can I touch you?” That, to me, feels even more sensual than the car scene [when they’re having sex],” he explained to the publication.

Tovey also opened up about his sex scenes with Blyth while speaking with Vanity Fair, describing them as “beautifully filmed.” “It’s a lot to ask of actors to do. The stuff that we are doing in it is so graphic – you know what’s happening,” he explained to the publication. “It’s beautifully filmed, and it’s romantic… There’s a lot of trust needed to create the dynamic that me and Tom have, and I think we both really committed to that straight away.

Pillion

Directed by: Harry Lighton

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Melling, Douglas Hodge, Lesley Sharp, Anthony Welsh, and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears

Plot: Based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, the film chronicles the romance between Colin, a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by” who becomes the submissive of Ray, “the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club”. The synopsis reads: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way. But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

What has been teased about Pillion’s sex scenes: Following its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the film, an array of critics emphasised the intensity and explicitness of Pillion’s NSFW scenes. One reviewer for Variety reported that movie “comes complete with orgies, cock rings and boot-licking”. In The Guardian’s review, writer Peter Bradshaw said Pillion is “basically what Fifty Shades of Grey should have been.”

Lighton and Skarsgård also opened up about the sexual content in the film, with the former revealing to Variety that he removed sex scenes from the final cut before its premiere at Cannes. “So, for example, there was one close-up of a dick, a hard dick… like down the barrel of the lens. And after watching the film on that ‘f**k-off’ screen, I thought, ‘Yeah, cutting it was probably the right decision!’” Lighton explained. Skarsgård confirmed Lighton’s statement, adding: “There’s definitely a raunchier version of this movie… what you’ve seen is the family-friendly version… there’s also the Alexander Skarsgård cut.”