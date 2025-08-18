From zombie killer to web slinger? Bella Ramsey wants to play Spider-Man

Bella Ramsey has expressed interest in following in Tom Holland’s footsteps as Spider-Man!

In a recent interview with Variety, the British actor reflected on their relationship with The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal, who recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When asked if they had called Pascal to “say you wanted to be in the next MCU movie?”, Ramsey joked: “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man.”

They also praised Holland’s take on the iconic hero, who will return in next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding: “So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Ramsey admitted they’re new to the superhero world, revealing their first film in the genre was Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), which they watched just a few months ago. Their verdict? “Incredible. I loved it.”

Earlier this year, Ramsey returned as Ellie in HBO’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, for which they earned another Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

They will next star as Ivy in the British comedy film Sunny Dancer, alongside LGBTQIA+ talent including Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother).

The cast also features Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ruby Stokes, Earl Cave, Jasmine Elcock, Conrad Khan, James Norton, Louis Gaunt and Josie Walker.

Ramsey will also take on the title role in Maya, an upcoming Channel 4 thriller set to premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us will return for a third season, expected in 2027.

Beyond their projects, Ramsey has continued to speak candidly this year about their gender identity.

The star, who came out as non-binary in 2023, told The Louis Theroux Podcast that they “never thought about pronouns really until season one of The Last of Us was coming out and I suddenly had to choose what pronoun I wanted people to write about me with.”

“My thing at the moment is like, ‘Call me how you see me,’” they explained. “I’m so aware that, like, I get into a taxi and the taxi guy is going to call me ‘she’ because I look like… It’s just a natural thing that happens in your brain.”

Ramsey added: “I’ve never been, like, strict about ‘they/them’ because I think I just don’t really care. I’m very comfortable in who I am. But I know it is important for other people.”

Watch Bella Ramsey discuss their relationship with gender and pronouns below.