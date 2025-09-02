Frank Ocean continues to spark Payton Talbott dating rumors with new photo

Frank Ocean and Payton Talbott have once again sparked dating rumours.

On 31 August, the Channel Orange singer took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself and the UFC fighter.

In the shot, Ocean can be seen sitting behind Talbott, who is shirtless and using his phone’s front camera as a mirror to wipe his face.

Since sharing the photo, fans have taken to social media to share their theories about the couple’s dating life.

One person on Reddit commented: “For sure they dating.”

Another fan added: “I like how much he’s been posting, he seems very happy.”

The Ocean and Talbott dating rumours first started in 2024 after they followed each other on Instagram.

Since then, speculation has continued to grow over the last year due to the pair’s habit of highlighting each other on their respective accounts.

In January, Ocean showcased support for Talbott before his UFC fight against Raoni Barcelos by sharing a photo of him in front of a stove alongside the caption: “Gotta cook tonight P.”

On Valentine’s Day, the Grammy-winning singer uploaded a snap of Talbott wearing a Patagonia jacket, while the latter shared a video of Ocean shirtless in the gym.

In addition to their Instagram activity, the duo generated attention in March after the MMA fighter included the ‘Pink + White’ artist singing in a video on his YouTube channel.

While the jury is still out on whether Ocean and Talbott are a couple, the latter has previously opened up about their bond and when they first met.

While appearing on an episode of the Ariel Helwani Show in June, the 26-year-old athlete revealed that the ‘Pyramids’ singer reached out to him after his fight during international fight week.

“We just kind of kept in contact, we’ve hung out a couple of times, and we just had a lot of appreciation for each other and our respective careers,” he said.

When asked if it was “surreal” to have a friendship with one of the music industry’s biggest artists, Talbott described their bond as “unexpected.”

“It was kind of strange, like just unexpected at first. He was the last person I would have expected, but after meeting him, no, he’s just a normal person,” he continued. “A very special person and very gifted and just brilliant, but he’s just a person.”

Talbott also revealed that Ocean wasn’t a “fight fan” before they connected, which prompted Helwani to ask how he got on the singer’s radar.

The young fighter said in response, “I don’t know. The universe just connects people. It has a weird way with the strings.”

A few months later, Talbott seemed to address the dating rumours and his sexuality during an extensive interview with The New York Times.

“Who I’m trying to have sex with is none of your business, unless I’m trying to have sex with you,” he said.