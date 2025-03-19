Footballer Josh Cavallo says he receives daily “death threats” since coming out as gay

Josh Cavallo has opened up about the hate he receives for being an openly gay footballer.

Back in 2021, the Adelaide United player made LGBTQ+ history after he came out in an emotional open letter.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest,” he wrote.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.

“Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this.”

Cavallo’s landmark announcement made him the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

While the young athlete has been embraced by his coaches, teammates, and the LGBTQIA+ community/allies, he continues to experience hate from online trolls.

During a recent appearance on the FIFPRO’S Footballers Unfiltered podcast, Cavallo revealed that he still receives “multiple, multiple, multiple death threats,” adding that it’s “quite sad to see.”

The 25-year-old went on to describe the football world as a “very toxic place” that has a long way to go to being a place of acceptance for gay players.

“It’s something that not everyone would be able to handle and go through,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O S H C A V A L L O (@joshua.cavallo)

“So these factors these are the factors that people will consider in their coming out, and they might not be out now, but coming out brings all this attention, it brings all this pressure, brings all this negativity that will affect their game in the long run.

“It’s difficult to say to people, ‘Absolutely, come out, be yourself.’ But it also comes with a mountain of downsides as well that I don’t think people realise.”

While Cavallo continues to face hate from bigot fans and online trolls, he doesn’t regret coming out, telling the podcast hosts that he wished he had disclosed his sexuality sooner.

“I was tired of being hidden and tired of having to go around and hide from people and not live my authentic self,” he continued.

“And then I would be like, ‘Why hasn’t this happened in football? Why hasn’t no one ever came out to be themselves and be successful and play?’ And I understand that now, looking back, all the negativity, all the things that come your way.”

Fortunately, Cavallo isn’t letting the hate and negativity get him down, revealing that his supportive network helped him “put up a wall” to shield him from the online abuse.

Check out Cavallo’s full interview here or below.