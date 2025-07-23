Fire Island’s Matt Rogers breaks silence on viral red carpet interaction with Jamie Lee Curtis

Matt Rogers is setting the record straight on his and Bowen Yang’s recent interaction with Jamie Lee Curtis.

On 17 July, celebrities flocked to the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California to take part in the 4th annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

Co-hosted by Rogers and Yang, who also lead the podcast of the same name, the show celebrates some of the most “iconic and consequential moments of the year.”

The press release adds: “With more than 100 unique award categories, live musical performances, and iconic celebrity guest appearances, the ceremony brings culture’s most crucial moments to life.”

While the Las Culturistas Culture Awards doesn’t air until 5 August, the show has already made waves on social media, specifically a purple carpet interaction between Rogers, Yang and Curtis.

On 18 July, Vulture uploaded a video of the two Fire Island stars playing ‘What’s My Line,’ a video series that features celebrities revealing the pop culture quote that’s stuck in their head.

Rogers cited Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde quote, ‘What, like it’s hard?’ while Yang named Julia Roberts’ beloved Erin Brockovich moment “I’m not talking to you, bitch!”

However, the hilarious interview seemingly took an awkward turn when Curtis interrupted their chat by asking them to lower their volume and to “bring the whole f**king thing down.”

It didn’t take long for Yang and Rogers to deliver cheeky replies, with the former telling the Freakier Friday star, “You’re going to hate this show then”, and the latter adding: “We’ll sit you in the back.”

While it appeared that the two comedians didn’t harbour any hard feelings for Curtis, the same couldn’t be said for pop culture enthusiasts at home.

In the post’s comment section, one person labelled Curtis as “the ultimate Karen”, while another user said she had “weird vibes.”

In light of the growing backlash, Rogers took to his Instagram story to clear the air and let everyone know that he and Yang do not have any drama with The Bear star.

“Anything that happens on the Las Culturistas Culture Awards red carpet – or purple carpet, as it were – is unserious. You cannot make it serious,” he explained in the now-deleted story, per Out.

“I cannot express how fun it is to watch it get, like, real media coverage. It’s crazy. It’s part of the joke. But you cannot… please don’t start something between us and Jamie Lee Curtis when there’s nothing there, you guys.”

Rogers went on to say that this was their first meeting with Curtis, adding that “she was just being funny and we were being funny back.”

“She came out and brought a lot of energy, and we’re grateful for her. We’re grateful for everyone. So, please, it’s not that serious; it’s the Culture awards. I love you guys so much,” he concluded.

The 4th annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards will air on 5 August on Bravo and will be made available to stream on Peacock on 6 August.