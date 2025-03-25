Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster reflects on “powerful” gay awakening experience

Joel Kim Booster has opened up about his intense gay awakening experience that left him with stitches.

On 20 March, Grindr dropped a new episode of their podcast, ‘Who’s the A**hole?,’ which features host and Drag Race icon Katya interviewing celebrities on “juicy and messy” topics.

For the show’s latest entry, Katya sat down with Fire Island star Booster, who opened up about his engagement with Michael Sudsina and when they plan to tie the knot.

“I think it’s probably going to be one or two years probably. Only because of the nature of my work, it’s very hard to plan in advance for something,” he explained.

“I will say, one of the main reasons why we decided to get engaged and get married is that I want to throw a party. And yes, I can throw any kind of party I want, and it doesn’t have to be connected to the wedding, but I do want it to be a production.”

In addition to discussing his upcoming nuptials, Booster got candid about his gay awakenings, revealing that he had both a “sexual gay awakening and cultural gay awakening.”

“For me, the sexual part of it would be Scott Bakula in the opening credits of Quantum Leap because when he’s in that blue smoke in that tan body suit, I, at four years old, thought that that was what a naked man looked like, I had no frame of reference at that point and I was so fascinated, I was like, ‘I want to see this more and more and more,” he revealed.

The Loot star went on to reveal that he was so enthralled with Bakula in Quantum Leap that it caused him to fall and get stitches.

“I remember, in fact, I was jumping from couch to couch, there was a coffee table in the middle of it, and my sister had put on Quantum Leap, and suddenly I saw him in that blue smoke and almost mid-air, I went “woah”, and I fell and gashed my head on the coffee table and had to get stitches because that is how powerful my gay awakening was,” Booster recalled.

While Booster’s cultural gay awakening didn’t result in him going to the hospital, it still left a lasting impact on him.

“The cultural gay awakening would be Famke Janssen in Golden Eye killing a man with her thighs because I said, ‘I didn’t realize that was an option, and I was like, ‘Women can be so powerful,'” he said.

Of course, the pair’s interview included some juicy NSFW moments, including Booster’s disdain for shower sex.

After Katya mentioned the wet activity, the talented comedian compared it to being waterboarded.

“If you’re having shower sex, you’re being waterboarded or you’re out of the water shivering. Either way, it’s Zero Dark 30 every single time you’re in the shower,” he joked.

Lastly, Booster opened up about the brutal Grindr experience he had with a Gen Z user.

“I’ll talk about the 23-year-old because this is–– you’re talking to strangers you don’t know. You are building a rapport and I was speaking to this young man, and we had a fun shady-like teasing rapport back and forth,” the comedian explained.

“But at one point, I was like, ‘I’m old, and I have to go to bed. I’m so sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Okay, boomer ha ha,’ or something along those lines. And again, totally in bounds with what the relationship we set up, and I said, ‘Well, at least I look younger than you do, lol.’

“And then he decided to take from that to ‘Well, adult acne and acne scars will do that for a person. And Gen Z’s ability to zero in on your greatest insecurity– I was so shocked, like I stopped responding obviously, and of course, this is the thing that was the big disconnect for me was like, the next day he kept being like, ‘When are you coming over? When are you coming over?'”

Check out Booster and Katya’s full sit-down here or below.