Fire Island director shares hopeful update on potential sequel: “There’s always been conversation”

The director of Fire Island has addressed the idea of a potential sequel.

Back in 2022, LGBTQ+ movie enthusiasts were treated to the queer Pride and Prejudice retelling/rom-com starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos and Zane Phillips.

The film, which is currently streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows two best friends – Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang) – as they embark on their annual weeklong vacation to the titular gay hotspot.

Upon its release, fans and critics praised the Andrew Ahn-directed comedy for centring the queer Asian-American experience and for exploring issues such as body image, wealth and race, as well as its celebration of LGBTQ+ culture.

As the Lydia Bennett-based Luke, Rogers memorably went viral for his scene with Keegan (Matos) in which the breakout duo pay homage to Marisa Tomei and her Oscar-winning role in My Cousin Vinny.

Over the last few years, Fire Island fans (including us) have called on the cast and crew to return for a sequel.

While nothing has been officially greenlit, Ahn recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he and Booster mulled around the idea of a potential follow-up.

“There’s always been conversation about doing a sequel,” he told the news outlet. “I don’t know if a real concrete idea has been formed yet, but there are things in the ether.”

Towards the end of his statement, Ahn revealed that Booster “always jokes” that a Fire Island sequel would be like the hit Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, adding: “Where it’s 30 years later, and they’re older and gayer. We’ll see what happens.”

Ahn isn’t the only one who has talked about a potential Fire Island sequel.

In a 2023 interview with GAY TIMES, Matt Rogers said there were “immediate” conversations about a follow-up film after the release of the gaycation comedy.

The Las Culturistas podcast co-host added that “there was some talk” about the sequel taking place in Provincetown and focusing on the nuptials of Howie and Charlie, where they would “run into the characters that were from the first movie”.

“It would be a really interesting continuation,” explained Rogers. “The truth is, you do pull away from the dock, watch them dance, and you do wanna know what’s next. That is, I think, a compliment to the ensemble and the wonderful script. You do fall in love with the characters by the end. More than just the characters, their group dynamic was worth following.”

Booster also shared his two cents on a Fire Island sequel in a separate interview with GAY TIMES in 2022.

“While I don’t know that I necessarily feel all the way inspired to write another gay vacation movie at this time, I would definitely do anything to work with this cast again.

“Maybe what will happen is I’ll do an And Just Like That… sort of style film in 20 years from now. We’ll all return to Fire Island, and we’ll see where these characters are in 20 years.”

While the future of the Fire Island universe remains uncertain, Ahn is blessing LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts with other pieces of queer-led media.

On 18 April, the acclaimed director’s new film, The Wedding Banquet, will hit theatres in the US.

A remake of the 1993 classic of the same name, the upcoming rom-com follows lesbian couple Angela (Kelly Tran) and Lee (Lily Gladstone), who are trying to have a baby via IVF but can’t afford a third round of fertility treatment.

Min (Gi-chan, in his English-language debut), their friend, is the “closeted scion of a multinational corporate empire,” meaning he has “plenty of family money, but a soon-to-expire student visa.”

After his boyfriend, the commitment-averse Chris (Yang), turns down his marriage proposal, Min decides to arrange a green-card marriage with Angela, offering to fund Lee’s IVF in exchange.

Check out the full trailer for The Wedding Banquet here or below.