Matt Bomer gets candid on whether Fellow Travelers would get made in 2025

Matt Bomer has reflected on Fellow Travelers and whether it would have been greenlit in 2025.

Back in October 2023, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were treated to the critically acclaimed historical drama.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the show follows the volatile romance of Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.

Following its release, Fellow Travelers received universal acclaim, with fans and critics praising the series for its stellar acting performances, gripping subject matter, dynamic scripts and Bomer and Bailey’s electric chemistry.

The show also received various nominations from some of the biggest award shows, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

While Fellow Travelers was a massive hit in 2023, Bomer recently theorised that the show might not have seen the light of day if they tried to make it in 2025.

“I’m grateful that we were able to get the show made. I don’t know that it would get made today, just because of certain circumstances in the industry. The way certain things are tightening up, you know?” he explained to Out – seemingly referencing the current wave of conservative politics and studio rollbacks of DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) initiatives.

“I’m so grateful that we got in there in that window and had great executives who let Ron [Nyswaner] tell the story the way he wanted, and the interactions with folks.”

Towards the end of his statement, Bomer reflected on the fan feedback Fellow Travelers has received, describing it as “overwhelmingly moving.”

“I’m really happy and grateful that folks responded to it the way they did,” he added.

Bomer’s recent interview comes a few weeks after he had a Fellow Travelers reunion with Bailey, following the latter’s Richard II performance in London.

“What a phenomenal performance by @jbayleaf, and the entire cast of Richard II at the @_bridgetheatre,” Bomer wrote on Instagram.

“Beautifully directed and acted. If you’re in London, don’t miss it. And if you’re not in London, it’s worth the trip! Congratulations my friend! Now through May 10.”

Thankfully, the gay gods made sure that we’d see Bomer and Bailey’s reunion, with photos and videos of them exiting the stage door flooding social media.

In one wholesome clip, Bailey brought Bomer to a fan who had Fellow Travelers tattooed on their forearm.

“Thank you for stepping out, Matt. Fellow Travelers means everything to me,” the fan exclaimed in the video.

In response, Bomer expressed his gratitude to the individual, telling them: “Wow, that’s incredible!”

Bailey added: “I had to show him that amazing tattoo.”

Fellow Travelers is now available to stream on Paramount+.