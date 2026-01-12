Heated Rivalry fans gush over Hudson Williams calling Connor Storrie his “emotional support person”

Husdon Williams’ latest comments on co-star and close friend Connor Storrie have left fans swooning.

Over the past month and a half, the Heated Rivalry star has been booked and busy – appearing on magazine covers such as Cultured, Numéro Netherlands, and GQ – sitting down for various video interviews and making his late-night TV debut.

On 11 January, Williams’ industry takeover continued with his first-ever appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Before joining the evening’s festivities, Williams stopped to chat with Overcompensating star and red carpet interviewer Mary Beth Barone to discuss all things Heated Rivalry, including his close bond with Storrie.

When asked if he missed his co-star and close friend, the 24-year-old talent – who has been knee-deep in solo press appearances – was quick to agree, stating: “Yes, I need to hold my baby [Connor].”

After Barone inquired if Storrie was his “emotional support co-star,” Williams concurred, gushing that he was his “emotional support person in life.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the young talent dished about who was the better kisser, revealing that Storrie won that title.

“In the show, [Storrie] is the better kisser. I feel like [my character] Shane… I feel like I couldn’t kiss to my full potential because Shane can’t kiss like me,” he added.

Of course, Williams’ adorable comments have been a hit with fans who understandably freaked out on social media.



One X/Twitter user wrote: “They make it so hard to be normal about them, my god.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “The insanity that whenever Hudcon are asked about one another in terms of being costars/colleagues, etc. They will always go twenty steps further to say they’re bonded for eternity like ‘soul family,’ ‘my person,’ ‘emotional support person IN LIFE’ I’m actually gonna [k**l myself].”

A third user added: “Everyone needs to stop interviewing them RIGHT NOW. They need to go cuddle.“

In addition to Williams, Storrie spoke with Barone about Heated Rivalry‘s success and his sudden rise to superstardom.

When asked if he wanted to give a message to anyone who has wronged him in the past, the 25-year-old said: “No. You know the whole forgive and forget? I forget, so I automatically forgive.”

He also shared his thoughts on which scenario was harder: ‘Being a gay male hockey player or a straight male flight attendant.”

“Probably a flight attendant. I mean, physically, a hockey player. But, I’m kind of afraid of planes,” Storrie said.

When Barone posed the “better kisser” question, Storrie named himself before sharing a heartwarming reaction to Williams’ answer.

Check out more fan tweets about Williams and Storrie’s interview with Barone below.