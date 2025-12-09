Fans call for Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet to kiss after cheeky interview

Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet are causing a thirst meltdown on social media (and rightfully so!).

On 7 December, Variety released the pair’s highly anticipated Actors on Actors interview, delighting fans (including us).

Coming in at over 42 minutes, Bailey and Corenswet – who looked exceptionally rugged and dreamy – discussed an array of topics, ranging from their early acting days, the art of developing on-screen chemistry and landing their respective roles in Superman and Wicked.

However, one aspect of the pair’s interview that has the gays, girls and theys going feral came in the final moments of the video.

After finishing their chat, Corenswet jokingly asks the film crew if they should kiss to commemorate the occasion, prompting Bailey to cheekily add, “just make out.”

Naturally, the brief moment sparked thirsty responses from fans, who flocked to social media to call for the Pearl actor and Jurassic World: Rebirth star to turn that joke into reality.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Better yet they should touch each other.”

Another fan tweeted: “Can HOLLYWOOD make a Boy lover movie about them.”

Another Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Need them starring in a rated R gay movie STAT.”

Check out more fan reactions below.

As their Actors on Actors interview showcased, Bailey and Corenswet have had a very busy year, dominating Hollywood with their respective big-budget, successful films.

In July, Corenswet made his debut as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman film.

The movie, which is the first in Gunn’s newly established DCU, was met with generally postive reviews from critics and theatregoers, who praised its action-packed story, world-building, and cast performances.

2025 also proved to be a monumental time for Bailey, who was recently named the highest-grossing box office actor of the year.

Earlier this year, he headlined the global smash Jurassic World: Rebirth as Dr. Henry Loomis, the role that spawned the now-ubiquitous “slutty little glasses” meme.

Last month, Bailey returned to the silver screen for Wicked: For Good, reprising his role as the dream Prince Fiyero Tigelaar of Winkie Country.

Like 2024’s Wicked, the sequel dominated both domestic and international charts with respective openings of $147 million and $223 million, making history as the biggest opening weekend ever for a Broadway adaptation.

In addition to becoming a Hollywood box office star, Bailey was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, becoming the first openly gay actor in history to receive the title.

Check out Bailey and Corenswet’s full Variety’s Actors on Actors interview below.

