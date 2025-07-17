“Everybody say yeah!”: Drag Race winner Onya Nurve to star in Kinky Boots tour

Congratulations are in order for RuPaul’s Drag Race’s reigning champ Onya Nurve.

On 17 July, it was announced that the beloved talent would be starring in the upcoming North American tour of the beloved musical Kinky Boots.

Based on a true story and the British film of the same name, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the Tony-winning musical follows Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s shoe factory from his late father.

With the business on the verge of collapse and a desire to live up to his father’s legacy, Charlie ends up finding inspiration from a fabulous and charismatic drag queen, Lola, who’s looking for a solid pair of heels.

The official synopsis adds: “The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.“

America’s newly crowned ‘Drag Superstar,’ Onya, has signed on to play Lola. Noah Silverman, who has starred in touring productions of The Book of Mormon, The Prom, and On the Town, will take on the role of Charlie Price.

Shortly after the news was announced, the beloved talent – who’s name outside of drag is Justin Woody – celebrated her upcoming role in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

“I’m am BEYOND excited and humbled to announce that I’ll be joining the 2025 national tour of Kinky Boots the Musical, as Lola!!!!!!! @kinkybootsontour,“ she wrote.

“Before RuPaul’s Drag Race, I wanted to be Lola, and now I get to live out both of my dreams at the same damn time. Truly a full circle moment. So excited to continue to learn, grow, and take in every single thing this new chapter has to offer me. EVERYBODY SAY YEEEAAAAHHHHH!“

Of course, Onya’s post has been inundated with congratulatory and supportive messages from fans and Drag Race season 17 sisters.

Jewels Sparkles wrote: “MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR !!!!- I can’t wait to be at every show, I love you so much.“

Crystal Envy commented: “SO AMAZING!! So proud of you, sister!!!! Can’t wait to WATCH OMG.“

Suzie Toot wrote, “Oh my f**king god I’m so proud of you,“ with Joella adding: “CONGRATS MY WINNER. Also pls give me tickets for the LA show.“

Onya memorably rose to international fame earlier this year with her larger-than-life debut on the Emmy-nominated 17th season of Drag Race.

Oozing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, the 32-year-old demolished the competition, winning four maxi-challenges – including the coveted Snatch Game – and two mini-challenges.

After weeks of captivating RuPaul and the judges’ panel with her stellar comedic talent, beautiful voice, and black excellence, the Ohio-based queen was crowned ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and the winner of season 17 in April.

Onya’s recent casting in the Kinky Boots North American tour comes a few months after she opened up to GAY TIMES about her plans to secure an EGOT.

“I hope to continue travelling the world, being the bad bitch that I am. I obviously want to be on Broadway. It’s one of my dreams, along with getting on Drag Race,” she exclaimed.

“I always told my mom that I want to get my EGOT! I want to get my Emmy. I want to get my Grammy. I want to get my Tony. And, I want to get my Oscar. Some way, somehow, I also want to buy a house. Those are the things that I really want to see.”

We love to see Onya Nurve’s dreams continue to come true.

Read her full GAY TIMES interview here.