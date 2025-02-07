“We won!:” Young Royals fans react to Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg’s surprise reunion

The stars of Young Royals had an unexpected reunion, and fans are “exploding” with joy.
On 5 February, Edvin Ryding surprised fans when he joined Omar Rudberg on stage during the latter’s Every Night Fantasy Tour stop in London.
The exciting moment occurred when Rudberg sang ‘Simon’s Song,’ which was featured in the second season of Young Royals.
During their adorable performance, Ryding embraced his co-star and friend from behind while singing along to the track’s lyrics.
On 6 February, Rudberg posted on Instagram to reflect on the show and thank the 28 Years Later star for his surprise.
“LIFE?! THANK YOU LONDON, and a special thank u to @edvinrydings for surprising us all 🖤 Birmingham, see you tonight!!!!” he wrote.
Naturally, fans have come out in droves on social media to celebrate the duo’s impromptu reunion.
“We have never been more back, Young Royals nation,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X.
Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: I just died and rose again bc of #Edmar. I missed these boys so much.”
A third Young Royals enthusiast added: “Guess I’m gonna rewatch Young Royals for the umpteenth time.”
i would do ANYTHING to watch young royals season 1 for the first time again. just wipe my memory idc pic.twitter.com/Gzrso5xiRV
— luca (@fourflorida) February 6, 2025
Ryding and Rudberg’s exciting reunion comes nearly a year after the third and final season of Young Royals was released on Netflix.
Picking up where season two left off, the final batch of episodes focused on the aftermath of Wilhelm (Ryding) finally admitting to the press that he was the other man in the leaked video with Simon (Rudberg).
The official synopsis reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.
“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”
In an exclusive interview with the former GAY TIMES cover stars, Ryding describes the end of the series as “bittersweet”: “Part of me feels very sentimental over the fact that we’re actually saying goodbye.
“Shooting the last scenes were very tearful and emotional. But, on the other hand, it’s such a privilege to know this is the last season, and we’re leaving these characters, individually, on a note that is filled with hope.”
While we manifest a reality where a Young Royals reboot gets greenlit, check out the best reactions to Ryding and Rudberg‘s exciting London reunion below.
we have never been more back young royals nation pic.twitter.com/CELkM8dkTt
— lisa 🇺🇦⚘ (@lisa_daylight) February 5, 2025
Edvin supporting Omar – my heart is so full 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️#OmarRudberg #YoungRoyals pic.twitter.com/BGifH2o4Vc
— JP Alderson (@jonnoaldo) February 5, 2025
LONDON LITERALLY WON OMAR HAD THIS SURPRISE THAT WE DIDN’T EXPECT NOT ONLY YOUNG ROYALS WON THE AWARD BUT US TOO, HOW ARE THEY GOING TO HUG EACH OTHER LIKE THIS WHILE HE SINGS SIMON’S SONG AND EDVIN TOO, IT’S LIKE SEEING WILMON AGAIN IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/2CwXVcnhLZ
— Àlex🏳️⚧️🧁 -10 DAYS (@alexbenzomlsb) February 5, 2025
This happening in 2025 is insane, I miss young royals 😔 pic.twitter.com/MF9SN5uiYB
— April ୨୧ (@timeredless) February 7, 2025
young royals might be over but edmar is forever pic.twitter.com/wMNo9Gt9eO
— emmy 🐑 (@wilhemmy) February 5, 2025
i still can’t believe young royals won one last time and we got to experience this in the same week pic.twitter.com/q7McYjqUzz
— agnese (@willesunflower) February 6, 2025
they did this for me https://t.co/ZbzN0aPVh4
— xun (@bichenss) February 7, 2025
i’m killing myself i love them so bad https://t.co/LjQkynOVfV
— chris (@nayeonsloveline) February 7, 2025
omar looked up at edvin so many times, i can’t believe they once met and had instant chemistry and trust with one another and did young royals together and now edvin is at omars world tour and he’s so proud and omar was so happy and im literally an emotional wreck pic.twitter.com/62SNhWIBBX
— maisie ~ castle kiss scene enthusiast (@maimwa09) February 5, 2025
omar looked up at edvin so many times, i can’t believe they once met and had instant chemistry and trust with one another and did young royals together and now edvin is at omars world tour and he’s so proud and omar was so happy and im literally an emotional wreck pic.twitter.com/62SNhWIBBX
— maisie ~ castle kiss scene enthusiast (@maimwa09) February 5, 2025
this is my young royals s4 pic.twitter.com/2thrLUW1l6
— mirna (@omaristheloml) February 5, 2025