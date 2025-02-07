“We won!:” Young Royals fans react to Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg’s surprise reunion

The stars of Young Royals had an unexpected reunion, and fans are “exploding” with joy.

On 5 February, Edvin Ryding surprised fans when he joined Omar Rudberg on stage during the latter’s Every Night Fantasy Tour stop in London.

The exciting moment occurred when Rudberg sang ‘Simon’s Song,’ which was featured in the second season of Young Royals.

During their adorable performance, Ryding embraced his co-star and friend from behind while singing along to the track’s lyrics.

On 6 February, Rudberg posted on Instagram to reflect on the show and thank the 28 Years Later star for his surprise.

“LIFE?! THANK YOU LONDON, and a special thank u to @edvinrydings for surprising us all 🖤 Birmingham, see you tonight!!!!” he wrote.

Naturally, fans have come out in droves on social media to celebrate the duo’s impromptu reunion.

“We have never been more back, Young Royals nation,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: I just died and rose again bc of #Edmar. I missed these boys so much.”

A third Young Royals enthusiast added: “Guess I’m gonna rewatch Young Royals for the umpteenth time.”

Ryding and Rudberg’s exciting reunion comes nearly a year after the third and final season of Young Royals was released on Netflix.

Picking up where season two left off, the final batch of episodes focused on the aftermath of Wilhelm (Ryding) finally admitting to the press that he was the other man in the leaked video with Simon (Rudberg).

The official synopsis reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

In an exclusive interview with the former GAY TIMES cover stars, Ryding describes the end of the series as “bittersweet”: “Part of me feels very sentimental over the fact that we’re actually saying goodbye.

“Shooting the last scenes were very tearful and emotional. But, on the other hand, it’s such a privilege to know this is the last season, and we’re leaving these characters, individually, on a note that is filled with hope.”

While we manifest a reality where a Young Royals reboot gets greenlit, check out the best reactions to Ryding and Rudberg‘s exciting London reunion below.