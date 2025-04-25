Drag Race’s Venus shares apology after clearing up Puerto Vallarta incident: “I f**ked up”

Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus issued an apology after clearing up assault allegations against police in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On April 20, the season four winner claimed that she was “abducted” “choked and kicked” by local authorities.

Taking to her Instagram story, Venus shared disturbing images of her body, revealing bruises and visible marks, along with a statement detailing the alleged assault.

“Got abducted by the “police” and was handcuffed and tossed around in the back of a truck hatchback where I was choked and kicked for an hour,” wrote Venus, adding that she had $1000 and her headphones stolen.

In another post, Venus assured fans that she was safe and “still gathering all the details” about the incident, adding: “We are working with the respective authorities to come to some sort of resolve.”

However, on 22 April, the 29-year-old performer returned to Instagram to give clarity on the situation, revealing that the police did not physically harm or abduct her.

“Hi everyone, I want to take a moment and provide some clarity to my earlier post regarding an incident that took place during my stay in Puerto Vallarta. In a moment of fear and deep confusion, I shared concerns about my treatment at the hands of the local police department, after blacking out unexpectedly,” she wrote.

“When I came to, my lack of clear memories, combined with the status of my physical injuries, led me to believe that something serious had happened while I was detained.”

Venus went on to say that after working with representatives from the authorities, local advocacy groups, and the Almar Resort, she gained “additional context” and recognised that her initial response was made “prematurely and without all the facts.”

“It was made clear to me that I was involved in an altercation, however, I can confirm that this occurred prior to any police involvement and is not the result of a wrongful abduction or brutality by the authorities,” she continued.

On 24 April, two days after clearing up the situation, Venus uploaded another post to her Instagram, apologising for her “terrible accusations and assumptions.”

“Hi, everyone. I owe you an apology. This apology goes directly to the community here in Puerto Vallarta, to anyone in Mexico, my Mexican followers, to the officers I had dealt with. And beyond that, I really f**ked up,” she said at the start of the video.

“I made some terrible accusations and assumptions about what had happened the other night – just because I blacked out, [which] was something that I had done. [But that] doesn’t excuse my behavior in perpetuating the stereotypes that this is an unsafe place, and creating a narrative without actually knowing what had happened. That was foolish and extremely ignorant of me. I am deeply sorry for that, and for any harm that I have caused. I am aware of that harm.”

Venus went on to say that she has “been called out and called in” before expressing her intent to learn from the situation.

“I’m truly sorry. I’m listening. I’m learning. I’m the type of person that I learn from my mistakes; I can guarantee you that,” she continued.

“As an Indigenous person myself, this is something that I should’ve known better. I should’ve known the harm that these assumptions have on other indigenous people in the world, because I know what it [does to] my own community. Mexico and Puerto Vallarta is an extremely beautiful place.”

Towards the end of her video, Venus praised the Puerto Vallarta community before apologising again for her “actions and jumping to conclusions.”

“Of course, you don’t have to accept my apology, but this is coming from a very raw and real place. I can only promise to do better before moving forward,” she continued.

“Thank you for listening. I’m sending you all my love. Also, if you want to continue this conversation, I am willing to do so, because I’m listening, and learning, and receptive. My heart is with you.”

Check out Venus’ full apology video here or below.