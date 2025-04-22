Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus says she was abducted and assaulted by police in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Content warning: The following article contains descriptions of police violence and physical assault, which some readers may find distressing.

Canada’s Drag Race star Venus says she was “abducted”, “choked and kicked” by police in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On April 20, the season four winner shared disturbing images to her Instagram Story, revealing bruises and visible marks on her body, along with a statement detailing the alleged assault.

“Got abducted by the “police” and was handcuffed and tossed around in the back of a truck hatchback where I was choked and kicked for an hour,” wrote Venus, adding that she had $1000 and her headphones stolen.

“Then I had to pay to them hundreds more dollars to get released and I can’t even call the police because they’re the ones who did this. So f***ing fun!”

Venus continued to ask her followers for any “advice on what to do and/or where to report this to” as the “front desk won’t help me because they think I’m guilty of not paying for my taxi which makes no sense because that’s why I took out cash in the first place”.

She added: “Corruption on every level.”

In another Instagram Story, Venus posted a photo showing the spot where she says police “left me here bleeding on the side of a dark road in the middle of the night after being held handcuffed for hours while they all laughed at me.”

“I’m still in shock and I’m not sure what to do,” she continued. “I’m bruised and very sore — I honestly can’t even comprehend the last 5 hours I’m just lucky to be alive.”

Hours later, Venus thanked her loved ones and followers for their support online, as well as the queer community in Puerto Vallarta and the staff at the Almar Resort, who “came to my aid immediately”.

“We are still gathering all the details from last night and we are working with the respective authorities to come to some sort of resolve,” she explained.

“Please do not worry about me. I am safe and I am with loved ones. Thank you again for all your messages and support.”

Venus concluded her statement by requesting “privacy over the next couple of days as I’m going to take a step back to rest and recover”.

The Canadian entertainer made her Drag Race debut in 2023, where she won the premiere maxi-challenge and never landed in the bottom. With her victory, she became the first non-American Indigenous winner and the fourth Indigenous winner in the franchise, following Trixie Mattel, Yvie Oddly and Sasha Colby.

In the years since her win, Venus has walked in New York Fashion Week and performed alongside iconic musicians like Teyana Taylor, Orville Peck and Charli XCX. She also continues to use her platform to represent and uplift Indigenous and two-spirit communities.