Drag Race’s Tia Kofi shares shocking behind-the-scenes details on UK vs the World finale

Tia Kofi has revealed some shocking details about the UK vs the World season two finale.

Earlier this year, the fandom was treated to the second entry of the popular Drag Race UK spin-off.

Like its predecessor, 11 fierce fan-favourites from across the ever-expanding franchise returned to the workroom to duke it out for the title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’.

After seven episodes of epic and hilarious challenges, the final four queens –Hannah Conda, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Tia – were tasked with lip syncing for the crown during the grand finale.

Unsurprisingly, the three smackdowns were absolutely epic, with the ladies performing tracks by Anastacia, Booty Luv and Kylie Minogue.

Ultimately, Tia proved victorious, securing the crown, sceptre and £50,000 cash prize.

While the South London-based queen absolutely served throughout the Lip Sync Smackdown, her time in the finale was almost cut short.

During a recent interview on the A Gay and A Non Gay podcast, Tia revealed that she was on the verge of eliminating herself halfway through the challenge.

“So after I lip synced against La Grande Dame, I cried backstage when they were making the decision,” she explained.

“I turned to one of the ‘Queen Team,’ who looked after us, and I said if I win this lip sync, I have to give my place to Marina [Summers], right? and they were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ and I was like, ‘She deserved to be in the final… I have to give up my place.'”

Tia went on to say that the head of the ‘Queen Team,’ Wendy calmed her nerves and reassured her that she deserved her place in the final two.

“She came up to me and went, ‘What are you talking about? You have worked as hard as anyone else to be here. How dare you say that? If you win the lip sync, you’re going to the final,'” she continued.

“I was like, ‘Okay, work, Wendy’… I was going to full like BenDeLaCreme myself.”

Toward the end of her statement, Tia jokingly requested the hosts to not share the interview with RuPaul – adding that she’s not ungrateful; she just has a lot of anxiety problems.

In addition to snagging the crown and title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’, the 34-year-old talent became the first queen of colour to win a Drag Race UK season.

Check out Tia’s full interview here.