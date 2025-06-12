Drag Race’s Mistress Isabelle Brooks issues statement on “keyboard warriors igniting hate”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks has shut down the “keyboard warriors” who continue to spew hate her way.

On 9 June, the season 15 star took to her TikTok Live to chat with fans. During the sit-down, Mistress answered an array of questions about her gagworthy All Stars 10 run, plastic surgery aspirations and weight loss.

When someone asked her to speak up about the ongoing ICE protests in Los Angeles, California, the 26-year-old queen replied: “Let me tell ya’ll something, and I say this time and time again.

“There are so many things happening in the world and so many things I obviously care about, but Mistress is not meant to be political. And take with that what you will. People feel like they have to tell us what we can or can’t do or what we can or can’t say.

“When you come and consume my content, it’s to get away and escape from the reality of what’s happening, so if you’re looking for a drag queen to be some type of political figure or someone you’re looking up to, I appreciate it, but I’m not going to be that girl.”

Mistress went on to explain that if she has something she believes in or wants to fight for, she supports it in her personal life and financially.

“I don’t think what I do is any of your business, or you should tell me what I can and can’t do or what I should say,” she added.

When another viewer commented, “And cancelled again,” Mistress responded that so many “drag queens say stuff without thinking” out of fear of being cancelled and fans telling them to speak on topics because it’s “their job as a role models.“

“Trixie [Mattel] and Katya said it best one time, I saw a clip the other day. When did we start expecting drag queens to be nice, and when did we start expecting drag queens to be role models, and these figures? Most are here to have a good time,“ she continued.

“I do think you should utilise your platform to the best of your ability, and I do think there’s so many Drag Race queens who are political and fight the fight, but I think when you expect people to say something and make them feel forced like they have to that’s when misinformation starts being spread, and people start talking out of their ass about stuff they have no idea about.“

In response to Mistress’ TikTok live, one Drag Race viewer took to X/Twitter on 10 June to critique her comments.

“MIB saying she’s not political and isn’t gonna speak about what’s happening in LA….. how are you a gay Mexican drag queen and not political especially in this day and age like,“ they wrote.

A few hours later, Mistress addressed the user in a tweet of her own, debunking their comments and assumptions.

“You b***hes are WEIRD and nothing but keyboard warriors/activists who continue to say shit to ignite hate against me. You really think as someone who is nearly fully Mexican & has a family and loved ones who are undocumented, that I’m in support of what’s happening politically??? You sound stupid as f**k,“ she wrote.

“Some of us actually DO THINGS IN REAL LIFE TO FIGHT THE FIGHT. WE DON’T JUST SIT ON OUR ASS AND TWEET. I continuously utilise my platform to support causes that I’m passionate about and to encourage people to get out there and vote and stand up for what you believe in. F**k you and F**K ICE.“

As previously mentioned, protests have occurred in an array of US cities –including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Las Vegas – in response to the 47th president’s aggressive immigration policies and the ongoing ICE raids.

The demonstrations are expected to continue into the weekend, with the “No Kings“ protests taking place on Saturday (14 June) across 1,500 US cities – which is the same day as Trump’s military parade and birthday.

In a statement, organisers of the protest said: “Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington — it rises up everywhere else.

“June 14th is also the U.S. Army’s birthday — a day that marks when Americans first organized to stand up to a king. Trump isn’t honoring that legacy. He’s hijacking it to celebrate himself. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy actually looks like: people, united, refusing to be ruled.

“This is bigger than politics. They’ve defied our courts, deported citizens, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, slashed essential services, and handed billions to their allies. Enough is enough.”