Drag Race’s Lexi Love announces hiatus to focus on “mental, physical and emotional well-being”

Drag superstar Lexi Love will be stepping away from the public eye.

On 27 April, the Drag Race season 17 finalist took to Instagram to announce her extended hiatus from the drag world.

“To my loyal family, friends, and fans– I’m taking a step back to nurture my mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” she wrote alongside a video.

“It’s time to transform my relationship with my inner saboteur– to understand it, disarm it, and step fully into my strength.”

“This journey isn’t one I can take alone. I know I’ll need help, guidance, and grace along the way– and I am so grateful to have the love and support of this incredible community behind me.”

Towards the end of her statement, Lexi assured fans that she’ll “be ready to take on the world– bigger, better, and stronger than ever” when she returns.

“And to those who doubted me – thank you for reminding me that resilience is a choice, and I choose to rise. I Lexi Love You,“ she concluded.

Lexi’s post was immediately embraced by fans, who showered her with supportive messages.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “We love you so much, so take all of the time you need <3 It’s important to take time to focus on yourself.“

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “WE LOVE YOU LEXI LOVEEE!!! WE’LL BE SUPPORTING AND WAITING FOR U.”

Lexi also received love from her Drag Race sisters, with Lana Ja’Rae, writing: “I Lexi Love you more than life. Take all the time you need. We’ll be right here waiting for you when you get back bb.”

Jewels Sparkles commented: “I love you, Lexi Love, while Suzie Toot uploaded a series of heart emojis to the beloved talent’s comment section.

Lexi’s recent announcement comes two weeks after she completed her absolutely stellar run on the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

After entering the iconic workroom in January, the 34-year-old talent captured the hearts of viewers worldwide with her hilarious confessionals and endearing personality.

In addition to being one of the most charismatic and down-to-earth queens in the Drag Race franchise, Lexi proved to be a fierce competitor, winning two challenges and never landing in the bottom two.

After showcasing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent across 14 episodes, Lexi made her way to the grand finale as part of the top four alongside Jewels, Onya Nurve and Sam Star.

While she didn’t take home the crown, “Kentucky’s Roller-Derby Doll” delivered an incredible original number titled ‘Classic’ and received a cash tip of $10,000 courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.

We’re sending love and support to Lexi as she embarks on this transformative journey.