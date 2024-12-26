Drag Race’s Gigi Goode spills the tea on designing Nava Mau’s Emmys dress in four days

Gigi Goode got candid about creating Nava Mau’s Emmys dress.

Back in 2020, Gigi first captivated pop culture enthusiasts when she competed in the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During her run, the 27-year-old talent delivered an array of iconic moments and made Drag Race herstory as the third contestant to win four maxi-challenges in a regular season.

Since leaving the workroom, Gigi’s career has shown no signs of slowing down. The beloved artist has expanded her reach to the fashion sphere.

In September, she released her first fashion collection, GLASSE, and hosted a fashion show for the garments on her YouTube channel.

That same month, Gigi reached another designer milestone when Baby Reindeer breakout star and trans actress Nava Mau wore one of her designs to the 2024 Emmy Awards.

During a recent appearance on Logo’s Spill with Johnny Sibilly, the talented designer opened up about working with Nava and creating the beautiful red gown.

“Well, first of all, Nava and I have known each other kind of casually for a while,” she explained, adding that she first met the Emmy nominee while filming Max’s Generation.

“Yeah, my collection dropped September 1st, and literally that day, she sent me a DM, and she was like, ‘I need to wear one of these pieces. And so originally, I was going to just give her piece to wear to the Emmys’, like press stuff.”

Gigi went on to say that plans changed four days before the award show when Nava’s team asked for a dress instead.

“Her team was like, ‘Hey, so we need a gown for the carpet. Can you do custom? And I said, ‘Four days? Done,'” she continued.

When asked what was going through her head, Gigi jokingly attributed her confidence to “the gay sickness.”

“You know, like all the gays feel like, in some way, there is some tenacity there that probably is just too good to be true, but it always works out,” she said.

“I don’t know, the gays just always are like, ‘Oh, I can put together an entire sauna, you know, and they do.”

Goode’s recent interview comes a few months after Nava gushed about their reunion and the exquisite red gown to Women Wear’s Daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Goode (@thegigigoode)

“She is brilliant. It was a really beautiful way to reunite,” she exclaimed to the fashion news outlet.

“The story that came together with this look feels to me like past, present, future. There’s something futuristic about the dress, the jewellery and shoes on classic Hollywood glamour, and we kept the hair and makeup very modern – simple and chic.”

Nava also praised Gigi for carving a lane in the fashion world in spite of the various roadblocks that trans people have to endure.

“I feel like we face so many barriers as trans people when it comes to being able to pursue our dreams because we so often are having to simply find ways to survive and have access to housing, health care and employment,” she continued.

“And so for me to see someone like Gigi pursuing her dreams and doing it with such talent and grace, it’s a no-brainer that I want to align with her. And honestly, the dress was phenomenal.”

Check out Gigi’s full Spill interview below.