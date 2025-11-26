Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon has booked her next big stage role.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated Broadway fans with herstoric performances in shows like Chicago, Oh, Mary! and Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

Now, Jinkx will be bringing her incredible talents across the pond for the new London production of End of the Rainbow, directed by Rupert Hands.

On 26 November, the two-time Drag Race winner announced she would portray gay icon and movie legend Judy Garland in the critically acclaimed musical.

“Judy Garland came into my life, like many, through entertainment— but she stays in my life because of her story. We know all too well, the toll that fame took from her. Looking back, we can see more clearly the many factors that played a part in her storied life,” Jinkx said in a statement.

“I know people know me for impressions and imitations— but I’m thrilled for this chance to explore beyond the laughter and into the heart of why we still think so much about Judy today.

“Her tale is one that we can’t forget, especially as women in entertainment are still fighting for autonomy and agency in their own careers. I’m ready to bring new aspects of her story to the stage, and to share what I find so tragically beautiful about her life, with my UK audiences.”

Performances are scheduled to run from 15 May to 21 June at Soho Theatre, Walthamstow.

Written by Peter Quilter, End of the Rainbow explores the final months of Garland’s life, culminating in her tragic death in 1969.

The official logline reads: “London, 1968. At the legendary Talk of the Town, Garland readies herself for a series of concerts that will both captivate and haunt. The world adores her, yet behind the glittering spotlight lies a fierce struggle for control, survival, and the relentless drive to perform at whatever the cost.”

Following its 2005 premiere in Sydney, Australia, End of the Rainbow went on to play on the West End in London and Broadway, earning four Oliver Award nominations and three Tony Award nominations.

The show was also adapted into the critically acclaimed 2019 film Judy, starring Renée Zellweger, who went on to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance.

Jinkx’s upcoming engagement isn’t the first time she has stepped into the late Garland’s fabulous shoes.

During Drag Race All Stars 7, the 38-year-old talent portrayed The Wizard of Oz star in the staple Snatch Game challenge.

Unsurprisingly, her impression was an instant hit with RuPaul and fans for her hilarious dialogue and jokes – including her comical “Broom” answer and unprompted singing moments.

Jinkx’s unforgettable performance resulted in her snagging the Snatch Game win alongside Trinity the Tuck.

For more information about End of the Rainbow tickets, click here.