Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon comes out as pansexual

Jinkx Monsoon has shared an update on her sexuality.

On July 31, the Drag Race winner appeared on Ziwe’s YouTube talk show, “You’d Be an Iconic Guest,” where she discussed a range of topics, including the transness of hair dye, her witchy background, and the fruitiest Disney villain.

In addition to the aforementioned talking points, Jinkx revealed that she was pansexual when discussing the anti-LGBTQIA+ slurs she’s heard while living in New York City.

“It’s weird to like leave my Broadway theater where I’m like on Broadway, right? And then I walk home where someone calls me [censored slur],” she said.

“But it’s hilarious because, I mean, are we talking about trans masculine [censored slur] or like trans feminine [censored slur], which I clearly am. That’s an oxymoron, right? I’m clearly a straight woman. Well, pansexual.”

When Ziwe responded, “Pansexual,” Jinkx added: “Yeah, but I ain’t no [censored slur].”

Shortly after her interview was released, the All Stars 7 winner took to X/Twitter, writing, “Congratulations, I’m pansexual,” alongside a video clip from her sit-down.

Naturally, Jinkx’s sexuality update has been warmly received by fans, with many showering her with love, support, and flirtatious messages.

“So what I’m hearing is I have a one-thousandth of a chance,” one fan wrote.

Another Jinkx Monsoon enthusiast tweeted: “MY SAPPHIC GF. Writing my marriage vows just in case.”

A third viewer added: “As if I needed more reasons to love her. Aaahhh, Pansexual representation, hell fucking yeah!”

Jinkx’s exciting coming-out announcement comes days before she is set to take the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play, Oh, Mary!

The beloved talent’s eight-week run – which is kicking off on 4 August – will feature an all-star supporting cast including Ugly Betty actor Michael Urie, who has signed on to take over the role of Mary’s teacher.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and Elspeth’s Jenn Harris will also be joining Jinkx’s highly-anticipated run as Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively.

Written and performed initially by comedian Cole Escola, the dark comedy follows “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln” in the weeks leading up to the assassination of her husband, Abraham Lincoln.

The synopsis adds: “Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (Escola).”

For more information about tickets for Oh, Mary!, click here.

Check out Jinkx’s hilarious interview with Ziwe below.