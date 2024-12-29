Drag Race UK star Michael Marouli guest stars in Paramount Plus’ The Road Trip

She’s an actress, baby!

On 26 December, Paramount + dropped its new romantic comedy series, The Road Trip, written and created by Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wnek.

Based on Beth O’Leary’s book of the same name, the show follows Addie (Emma Appleton) and her sister Deb (Isabella Laughland) as they travel from Bristol to Spain to attend a wedding.

However, their epic trip comes to a screeching halt when Addie’s “knackered VW campervan“ is unexpectedly rear-ended by a Porsche “containing her ex, Dylan (Laurie Davidson), and his obnoxious best friend Marcus (David Jonsson).“

The synopsis adds: “Addie and Dylan haven’t spoken since their messy breakup but – headed to the same wedding and with best man Dylan’s ride totalled – Addie agrees to put their differences aside and travel together.

“A thousand miles is a long time to be stuck in a campervan with so much buried history though, especially when you’re on your way back to the exact place you first fell in love. The mystery of Addie and Dylan’s breakup looms large. What really did happen? Why have they had no contact? Who, if anyone, was to blame? It’s going to be a bumpy ride.“

In addition to the stellar lead cast, the series also included a fabulous appearance from Drag Race UK runner-up Michael Marouli.

Appearing in episode five, the beloved drag talent showcases her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as the host of a Karaoke Eurovision Night at Hotel Casa Reino Unido.

Of course, her performance is full of hilarious moments, especially her cheeky interactions with Addie, who interrupts the event and drunkenly heckles the various singers on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ UK & Ireland (@paramountplusuk)



Michael’s guest appearance has been celebrated by fans and her Drag Race peers, including UK season one star Divina de Campo.

“This is great, but let’s all be real. Do not try to take a mic out of a drag queens hand. It will not end well,“ she commented on Instagram.

Before landing her aforementioned role on The Road Trip, Michael memorably competed on the fifth season of Drag Race UK, delivering a plethora of iconic moments such as her brutal roast and touching makeover of Switchboard volunteer Peter, as well as her Disaster Class with fellow finalists Tomara Thomas and Ginger Johnson.

After winning three maxi-challenges, Michael placed runner-up to Ginger in one of the tightest races the franchise has ever seen.

In October, the Geordie icon revealed to GAY TIMES expressed an interest in returning for a UK edition of Drag Race All Stars, adding that “it’s about time.”

“It would go off. I think it would be so successful, so huge. Can you imagine seeing all those personalities back together on our screen? Especially queens that didn’t get the crown?“ she exclaimed before naming fan favourites such as season two alumni A’Whora, Bimini and Tayce.

“Yeah, a UK All Stars would be incredible. If the gay gods are listening, the drag gods, the powers-that-be, we want a UK All Stars.”

The Road Trip is now streaming on Paramount + in the UK.