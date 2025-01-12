Drag Race: This fan-favourite season 14 queen reveals if she’ll return to the franchise

Drag Race fan favourite queen Lady Camden has addressed her future with the franchise.

Back in 2022, the fandom was first introduced to the British-American drag performer after she sashayed into the iconic workroom for season 14.

As a contestant, Lady Camden dominated the competition, securing three challenge wins and making it to the grand finale, where she came in second.

Since completing her incredible run on season 14, many Drag Race fans have campaigned for the talented ballet performer to return for a future All Stars season.

Fortunately, Lady Camden isn’t opposed to the idea of showing off her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for a second time.

During a recent interview with PRIDE, the 34-year-old talent teased: “I definitely would consider it, but I believe in timing. We all know when someone’s coming back a little too early, in my opinion.”

“I want to go back to All Stars when my character is more rich and full. I want to be the completely evolved Pokémon.”

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Lady Camden’s Drag Race return, the talented artist has plenty of content for fans to consume in the meantime.

On 3 January, the ‘Dirtiest Secrets’ singer released her new documentary Lady Like.

Directed by Luke Willis, the film follows Lady Camden’s life before and after reaching global superstardom on Drag Race season 14.

Lady Like also features Drag Race legend and All Stars 9 contestant Nina West as its narrator.

In an April 2024 interview with WUWM 89.7, Lady Camden and Willis discussed the creative process for the film and why they decided to make it.

“Luke and I both come from a ballet theatre background, we both had careers on stage before his career in filmmaking and before my explosion of Lady Camden,” the drag talent revealed.

“We’d already been working on little mini-films together throughout my season, we were working on content for Instagram, so that we could have fun things to post during the progression of my season, just because we both like that kind of stuff.

“We both nerd out on creating mini, sort of narrative, videos. And in doing so, we were just creating a lot of quality content. So I think that Luke already had in the back of his mind that he wanted to do a feature-length film maybe involving me [and] involving this sort of theatrical element to it.”

Lady Camden also discussed her hopes for the film and its impact on other members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I just think that this film to me is like a love letter to my younger self, too. I think it’s giving my younger self permission to have fun and enjoy it,” she told the news outlet.

“And I would love for younger queer people to see this and let themselves enjoy the good stuff that happens to them, as it happens. Don’t wait until you’re in your 30s to look back.”

Lady Like is available to stream on Prime Video and AppleTV+.