Drag Race: The cast of season 17 reveal who they think would win a real Squid Games

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 have shared their unfiltered Squid Game opinions.

On 3 January, the search for ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ continued with 14 new queens making their way into the iconic werkroom: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, Suzie Toot.

Unlike previous seasons, the episode started with a sickening parody of Netflix’s hit TV series Squid Game titled Squirrel Games.

Alongside former Drag Race stars – including Trinity the Tuck, Keri Colby and Angeria Paris VanMichaels – the new batch of contestants played a game of ‘Ru-Light, Green Light.’

Of course, the only queens to make it across the finish line were the 14 aforementioned newcomers – who went on to make their official workroom entrances.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, the queens of season 17 opened up about the iconic premiere episode and who they think would win a real Squid Games.

“Acacia is the stiffest, so I think she would win,” Kori exclaimed.

Acacia, Suzie, and Onya all predicted that Lydia would win the Squid Games.

“She goes under the radar,” Onya explained, with Suzie echoing similar sentiments, describing Lyida as “calculated.”

When the question was poised to Joella, the LA-based queen joked: “Every season there’s a crazy bitch, and I feel like I wanna be that crazy bitch.”

Instead of naming only one of her season 17 sisters, Sam gave a “Miss Congeniality” answer by naming the whole cast as potential winners of Squid Games.

Hormona selected Arrietty, telling GAY TIMES: “I feel like Arietty has a good, I guess ‘poker face’ is the word. So when you have to freeze, she wouldn’t move.”

The last queen to tackle the question was Lexi, who expressed her hopes of being taken out first.

“I want to be the bimbo that dies like at the beginning of a horror movie,” she explained.

Lexi went on to say that Suzie would most likely win the Squid Games due to the Florida-based queen being “very clever.”

“Jewels, Crystal and Lana, I feel like they would be the ones to try and overthrow everything and get their way,” she added.

The second season of Squid Game was released on Netflix back in December.

Picking up three years after the deadly events of season one, the new batch of episodes follows former Squid Game winner Gi-hun, aka Player 456, as he tries to “find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.”

The official synopsis adds: “Using this fortune to fun his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.

“But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

