Drag Race: The bracket two queens end their All Stars 10 run with a dramatic bang

Bracket Two has ended its wild and messy run on this week’s Drag Race All Stars 10 episode.

Spoilers ahead.

Picking up after last week’s showstopping rap roast, the queens returned to the workroom to take part in the MVQ point giveaway.

Nicole Paige Brooks opted to give her point to Kerri Colby, while the latter decided to give hers to Lydia Butthole Kollins.

Things took a dramatic turn after Tina Burner gave her point to Nicole. While it seemed as if the bottom four queens were going to do an equal exchange, Lydia threw Tina for a loop when she gifted Kerri the point.

“And I apologise to anyone who I did not give it to,” the season 17 queen added.

When Mistress claimed that Tina was angry over the decision, the latter replied: “No, I’m not hot. There’s a game being played, and that’s fine.”

In an additional confessional, the season 13 star said: “The fact that Lydia did me dirty is not something I saw coming.”

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom and were tasked with their third “Tournament of All Stars” maxi-challenge.

“You know, when I was a baby drag queen, I was inspired by movies like Shaft, Foxy Brown and Cleopatra Jones to create a low-budget dragsplotation movie called Starrbooty,” RuPaul explained.

“And now it’s time for the next chapter. This week, you’ll be starring with me in the movie Rusical Starrbooty: the Rebooty. Set in 2025, I’ll be reprising my role as the timeless, superfly superspy Starrbooty. And you’ll be introducing these new characters, our heroes, the Booty Squad – Coffee, Tea, and Mimi – and the evil agents of PUSS – the powerful underground sister syndicate – Foxy, Moxy and Pam.”

After Ru excited the workroom, the queens congregated on the couches to listen to the music and divvy out the roles.

Of course, the process was full of mind games courtesy of Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who tricked her way to get a role as one of the evil agents of PUSS – alongside Lydia and Jorgeous.

However, Kerri seemingly clocked her tea, revealing in a confessional: “Mistress is 100% trying to take charge of assigning the roles. But also, I’m here to play a game, and if me leaning into it is going to make Mistress less competitive, it just opens up more space for me to be focused on really annihilating this week’s challenge.”

With their roles selected, the queens got down to work on preparing for the rusical.

Lydia expressed excitement for her role as Moxy and how it differs from her flying monkey role in season 17’s Rusical.

Nicole echoed similar sentiments, revealing in a confessional: “I haven’t done a Rusical yet, but I know that I can sell Coffee. A loud, obnoxious hooker on the corner. I mean, sounds like me.”

After going over their lines, the ladies headed to the stage to record their verses with singer-songwriter Leland and learn choreography from Adam Shankman, which was full of hilarious hijinks.

The next day, the queens returned to the workroom refreshed and ready to tackle their upcoming challenge.

“We are going to the final performance of the bracket. And girl, I’m feeling so confident going into this performance because I practised my ass off for this number,” Jorgeous said in a confessional.

Tina was also eager to showcase her hard work despite being nervous for her team as a whole.

“I am confident with my choreography. And this is my last time to earn some points, so I gotta make sure I shine. Baby, all bets are off. I am bringing it to the stage,” she exclaimed.

While painting their mugs, drama erupted between Mistress and Tina after the former asked how the queens would give away their MVQ points.

“We all know Mistress. We all know what she does. And we all know Jorgeous, and we’ve seen how they play the game. I’m not here to sell my girls under the bus,” the New York queen exclaimed.

In response, Mistress said, “Let me be the first to tell everyone. Playing fair 100% of the time does not get you shit. All the girls who are in positions of power be fucking people over. Yes, ma’am. That’s just the tea.”

With their make-up finished and hair laid, the queens headed to the main stage to perform in Starrbooty: the Rebooty.

Unsurprisingly, the performance was incredible, with all the ladies – including RuPaul – delivering charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from start to finish.

After strutting down the runway in their best ‘Wild, Wild West’ ensembles, the queens returned to the main stage for critiques.

The judges praised Kerri, Mistress, Lydia, and Jorgeous for their work, while Tina Burner and Nicole received mixed reviews.

Before the queens could untuck backstage, Ru revealed that the bottom queens must give away their MVQ points on the main stage following the final lip sync.

In the end, Jorgeous and Lydia were named the top two queens of the week, earning two additional points. They were then asked to perform a lip sync for the win to Beyoncé’s hit single ‘Texas Hold Em.’

The two talents wasted no time tapping into their inner Western queen, delivering sass, dips, hair flips and sexiness galore.

Ultimately, Jorgeous was named the winner of the lip sync and received an extra point plus a $10,000 tip.

Ru then called back the bottom four queens to the mainstage before asking them to reveal their MVQ picks.

Nicole and Tina gifted their points to Kerri, while Kerri gave Tina one of her points.

Things took a very messy turn when Mistress gave her point to Lydia instead of Kerri, adding that the latter was a “fake bitch.”

In a confessional, Kerri exclaimed: “You know what, bitch? Yeah, I am a motherfucking fake bitch – to you girl. Because, like, what the fuck? You’ve been nothing but fake this entire fucking competition, and you really fucking tried me. And I know you feel like shit for that, you bitch.”

In the end, Lydia, Jorgeous, and Mistress were named the top three queens to advance to the semi-finals.

However, in true Drag Race fashion, Ru delivered one final twist, revealing that Tina, Kerri and Nicole still have a chance at the crown and cash prize.

“Prior to the grand finale, each of our regular judges will choose one eliminated All Star to be entered into the wild card lottery,” Ru explained.

“Randomly, one All Star will be selected to compete in the final lip sync smackdown for the crown and a chance to win $200,000.”

Next week on Drag Race All Stars 10, bracket three – Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Denali, Acid Betty, and Alyssa Hunter – will be strutting into the workroom. Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will also serve as guest judges.

