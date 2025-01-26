Drag Race stars reveal their picks for the franchise’s most underrated season

Drag Race stars have shared their picks for the most underrated season.

Since its vaseline-filtered debut in 2009, the beloved franchise has ruled the pop culture sphere with its incredible drag talent, sickening runways, and staple maxi-challenges.

While Drag Race – which first aired on Logo – sounded like another soon-to-be cult series, it defied all the odds – resulting in 17 mainstay seasons, numerous spinoffs – like All Stars and Global All Stars – and 17 international iterations.

RuPaul’s larger-than-life franchise has also made waves during award show season, securing 24 Primetime Emmy Awards – including six consecutive wins for Outstanding Host.

With the Drag Race empire showing no signs of slowing down, GAY TIMES asked various Ru Girls at DragCon UK 2025 which season they considered “the most underrated” entry.

“I think season seven,” All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love exclaimed.

Season 17 star Crystal Envy echoed similar sentiments, stating that despite it being an underrated season, the cast featured “some of the most famous and most popular Ru Girls” to date.

“Trixie, Katya, Miss Fame, Violet Chachki, Kennedy Davenport, Ginger Minj. It’s a stacked season,” Crystal continued.

Kate Butch cheekily voted for Drag Race UK season five, while LeFil named season four and season three as her picks.

Drag Race UK season three stars Choriza May and Ella Vaday also picked their own series.

“People keep talking shit about it, but I think it’s one of the seasons that just keeps growing on you,” the Spanish performer exclaimed,

Ella added: “I think people will go back to the season I was on and realise how good we were.”

All Stars 8 winner Jimbo and Drag Race UK season six queen Charra Tea showed some love for the Drag Race Down Under franchise, with the latter choosing season one as her pick.

When Divina De Campo was asked for her opinion, the beloved UK talent selected the first-ever season of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

“Just the most brilliant queens. Proper pioneers!” she explained.

Season 17 talent Sam Star echoed similar sentiments, revealing to GAY TIMES: “I mean, it gets a bad rap because of the visual quality, but we stand on those queens’ shoulders.”

Watch the full clip here or below to learn more about the queens’ underrated season picks.

