Drag Race star Trixie Mattel announces breakup with longtime partner David Silver

Drag Race star Trixie Mattel has confirmed her break up with her longtime partner David Silver.

The All Stars 3 talent confirmed the news at the end of her Getting Ready for 2025 YouTube video.

“The other thing I had to tell you about, it’s not my favourite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while, but David and I separated quite some time ago now,” she explained.

“It feels like you people who know me but don’t know really know me in real life are the last people to know about it. Everybody in my world has known about it for quite some time, and I just feel–– it feels crazy that I haven’t come clean on the internet yet, but I was waiting for the right moment and the right way.”

The ‘Hello Hello’ singer went on to say that the longer she waited, the more weird it felt to keep such a huge life update hidden from her fans.

“Then, my break came and went. I worry about talking about things like this because I learned from going on break that even me saying ‘I need a break’ gets written about and stuff,” she continued.

“I wish it was fabulous and dramatic and sensational, and I wish there was more to say, but this isn’t salacious, and it just happened. I rehearsed how I was going to talk about this on camera a whole bunch of times, and I didn’t know what I was going to say.

“But as you guys can imagine, it was a very long relationship, and a lot of parts of it will always make me very happy.”

Trixie then discussed how she navigated the breakup, revealing that her three-month break, exercise, and therapy helped make the split “feel like a million years ago.”

“It was hard for me because I feel like welcoming everybody into my personal life, I got the privilege of making shows and telling you guys a really compelling love story in my life, and it felt disappointing to not be able to make good on that,” she said.

Towards the end of her statement, the Trixie Cosmetics founder assured fans that she had no ill will toward David – adding that she “would always care about him.”

“I love our motel, I love all of our business ventures. Being creative together with him was especially one of the heights of my life. All of my exes, everybody I’ve ever been with, doesn’t really leave my orbit. I still always care about these people,” she said.

“Like I said, it’s not fresh information. I’m happy to tell you guys now, but it’s a new year, it’s a new vibe. I hate even having to say it, but I also didn’t want to go into the new year and continue to have to mention it.

Trixie and David first crossed paths in 2016 before embarking on a vacation together in 2017, per PEOPLE.

While the pair kept their romantic relationship under wraps, their business connection thrived in the spotlight, with the duo collaborating on various creative projects – including Trixie’s 2019 documentary Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, Trixie Motel and Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home.

Check out Trixie’s full YouTube video here or below.