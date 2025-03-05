RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!: WOW Presents Plus to broadcast landmark 1000th show

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is set to celebrate its 1000th show, and fans worldwide will be able to join the festivities.

Back in 2020, the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race made its way to the Las Vegas strip as a residency show at The Flamingo Resort.

The dazzling production – which features choreography from Jamal Sims, direction from RuPaul and a rotating cast of fan-favourite queens – treats spectators to sickening lip-syncs, handsome Pit Crew members, comedy sketches, original music and a stunning runway segment.

Since its debut on the strip, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! has gone on to become a huge success, earning rave reviews from attendees and critics.

Due to its continued popularity, the larger-than-life production is set to host its 1000th show.

Of course, the huge milestone will be celebrated in style with a stand-alone live special performance featuring its current cast – Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane – and an array of mysterious special guests.

Fortunately, live attendees won’t be the only fans to immerse themselves in the landmark show.

On 15 March at 4:30 am GMT, WOW Presents Plus will be hosting a live broadcast of the 1000th show for subscribers worldwide.

The exciting performance will then be made permanently available following the stream.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato expressed excitement for the Las Vegas show’s incredible milestone.

“Our 1,000th performance confirms that RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is a must-see experience worthy of Vegas’ iconic strip. It is a testament to the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the many queens who have both appeared on the TV show and dazzled audiences from the stage of the legendary Flamingo,” they said.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone on WOW Presents Plus, with a live broadcast of the one thousandth show, and a brand-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked, taking viewers behind the scenes.”

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked is set to premiere on 4 April. This time around, returning queens – Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Kennedy Davenport and Latrice Royale – will be joined by season 16 winner Nymphia Wind.

For more information on how to sign up for WOW Presents Plus, click here.