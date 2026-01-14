Destin Conrad teams up with Terrace Martin for immersive new single ‘Nothing is Real’

Our manifestation for more Destin Conrad music has come true!

On 13 January, the Grammy-winning talent dropped his new single, ‘NOTHING IS REAL’, featuring Terrace Martin.

On the lush track, Conrad thoughtfully explores themes of love and illusion, highlighting the uncomfortable truths that can arise when the rose-coloured glasses come off in a relationship.

Backed by stunning production — including layered percussion and warm piano notes — and Conrad’s incredible vocals, ‘NOTHING IS REAL’ beautifully expands the creative world of his second studio album, wHIMSY.

Conrad’s new single arrives a day after NPR released his spellbinding Tiny Desk Concert.

During the immersive performance, the rising talent performed eight tracks — ‘wHIP’, ‘wASH U AWAY’, ‘A Lonely Detective’, ‘LOVE!’, ‘IN THE AIR’, ‘MR. E’, ‘SO NICE’, and ‘KISSING IN PUBLIC’ — alongside a full jazz band and three background vocalists, including Vanish Gould, who also lends her vocals to ‘NOTHING IS REAL’.

As expected, Destin’s Tiny Desk performance has been a hit with fans on social media, who praised the singer-songwriter for his sultry vocals and stunning, jazz club–inspired outfit.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Watching Destin Conrad’s Tiny Desk, his jazz makes me feel like a rich auntie sitting in a quaint cafe in Paris, drinking a latte with my pinky up.”

Another fan tweeted: “I need a part 2 of Destin Conrad’s Tiny Desk performance asap! It’s so good.”

A third Destin Conrad enthusiast added: “Destin Conrad’s Tiny Desk is just what I needed rn bc I definitely need another concert.”

Over the last year, Conrad has been booked and busy. In April, he released his debut album LOVE ON DIGITAL, which featured appearances from serpentwithfeet, Kehlani, Teezo Touchdown, CARI, and Lil Nas X.

Following its release, the record received widespread acclaim and debuted at number seven on Spotify’s U.S. Albums chart and number three on Apple Music’s R&B/Soul Albums chart.

Five months later, the ‘Auction’ singer returned with wHIMSY, which was also lauded by fans and critics, debuting in the top ten of both Apple Music’s Jazz Chart and Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart.

Most recently, Conrad earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for LOVE ON DIGITAL.

He’ll be competing against FLO’s Access All Areas, Bilal’s Adjust Brightness, Durand Bernarr’s BLOOM, and Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon’s Come As You Are.

For more Destin Conrad content, check out his GAY TIMES Amplify interview here.