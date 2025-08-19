‘I’m in my lover boy flirty era’: David Archuleta on dating and his sexuality

David Archuleta has opened up about his relationship with his sexual identity.

The American singer-songwriter, who rose to fame as the runner-up on American Idol season seven, came out as queer in 2021. He clarified in 2024 that he is gay and demisexual — meaning he experiences sexual attraction only after forming a strong emotional connection.

In a recent interview with People, Archuleta shared that, since coming out, he has mostly dated men, “but I consider myself queer, so I’m still open to meeting girls.” He added, “I still do, if it feels right.”

The star admitted he’s generally more drawn to dating men, noting, “It’s easier because, to be honest, I think guys are just culturally and hormonally more forward.”

Archuleta also acknowledged that talking about his identity can be complicated, given his openness to multiple genders.

“When you’re in a group that’s already misunderstood, and they fought so hard to be seen and understood, and then you’re more nuanced within that minority, sometimes talking about it can feel like you’re discrediting their experience,” he explained. “I’m not trying to do that.”

While the ‘Crush’ singer doesn’t usually disclose his relationship status, he did reveal he’s “very much in my lover boy flirty era, and it’s a very fun time for me.”

Archuleta recently released the EP Earthly Delights, his first collection of new music in over five years.

Fronted by the singles ‘Créme Brulée’, ‘Can I Call You’, and ‘Dulce Amor’, he said of the EP: “I’m in my indulgence mode when it comes to giving into my sensuality. Ssomething I always villainized before.

“There’s something sweet about being naughty. And it’s actually helped me to get in touch with more tender vulnerable parts of myself. So Earthly Delights is taking in the pleasures of what I always thought would keep me out of heaven.

“For the belief I always had of the hell and unhappiness I would experience for giving into my “carnal nature” of sexuality, which is the natural instinct of humans and even what leads to the source of life itself, here’s to a big F you to my old fears and embracing the sensual side and “earthly delights” of how good and rich it feels. It really is the source to life.”

In addition to music, Archuleta has secured a book deal for his upcoming memoir, Devout, set for release in 2026.

According to a press release, the book will chronicle his “deeply personal journey as a closeted Mormon teen turned international pop star, torn between faith, fame, and identity.”

Watch the music video for ‘Dulce Amor’ below.