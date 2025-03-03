“I’m in awe:” Fans react to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s “stunning” Oscars performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande delivered an epic performance at the Oscars, and fans (including us) are emotional.

On Sunday (2 March), the stars flocked to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

To kick off the evening’s festivities, Wicked stars Erivo and Grande brought viewers back to Oz with jaw-dropping renditions of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from The Wizard of Oz and ‘Home’ from The Wiz.

In addition to singing tracks from two iconic Wizard of Oz films, the pair delivered a powerful performance of Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’ – filled with showstopping vocals and Erivo’s now iconic riff.

Naturally, Erivo and Grande’s reunion was an immediate hit with fans on social media, who showered the two vocal powerhouses with praise.

One viewer wrote: “This will be played at every gay guy music video night for years to come.”

Another fan tweeted: “No, cause I was sobbing something about wicked makes me so emotional can’t explain it.”

A third viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “The girls, gays and theys have been DREAMING of this moment, and it will be replayed until the end of time.”

“Sitting in front of my computer screen SOBBING. CYNTHIAAAAA,” a fourth fan added.

While the Wicked: Part One era has come to a close, it’s not the end of the beloved adventure.

On 21 November, the highly anticipated sequel – Wicked: For Good – is due for release and will see the return of Erivo as Elphaba, Grande as Galinda/Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Picking up after the events of the first film, the upcoming feature will follow Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate their new titles as Wicked Witch of The West and Glinda the Good, respectively.

In addition to adapting the second half of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked: For Good will feature not one but two original songs sung by Elphaba and Glinda.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” Erivo teased on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Grande also shared exciting details about her untitled Glinda song in a separate Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast episode.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage,” she revealed.

“But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Check out more fan reactions to Grande and Erivo’s performance below.

While we patiently await Wicked: For Good, revisit our interview with Erivo and Grande for Wicked below.