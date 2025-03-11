Cruel Intentions: Prime Video cancels LGBTQ+ inclusive series after one season

Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series has come to an end.

Back in November, TV viewers were first treated to the queer-inclusive teen drama, which stars The White Lotus star Sarah Catherine Hook and Gossip Girl’s Savannah Lee Smith.

Based on the hit 1999 film of the same name, Cruel Intentions follows “two ruthless step-siblings,” Caroline Merteuil (Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), who go to “will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.”

However, instead of taking place at an elite private high school in the Upper East Side of New York City, the show is set at a posh college in Washington, D.C.

The synopsis adds: “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.”

While Cruel Intentions received mixed reviews from critics, it was a hit amongst TV viewers, who praised the show for its dynamic storylines, witty writing and LGBTQIA+ representation – specifically regarding queer characters Blaise Powell (John Harlan Kim) and Scott Russell (Khobe Clarke).

Unfortunately, Catherine, Annie and Lucien won’t be returning to the scandalous Manchester College campus for a new term.

According to Variety, Prime Video has cancelled the Phoebe Fisher and Sarah Goodman-led series after one season.

As of writing, the popular streamer has yet to release a statement regarding the cancellation.

Since the news was announced, fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment over the decision.

One viewer tweeted: “Prime really sabotaged Cruel Intentions like the lack of promo was insane. We didn’t find out it was releasing until a month before it dropped and then they dropped the episodes all at once.”

Another fan wrote: “Once again a show they gave zero promo when it was so fun, and we need more college-aged shows.”

A third fan added: “We can’t have fun, crazy teen dramas anymore.”

The original Cruel Intentions starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as two wicked step-siblings who plan to steal the innocence of their headmaster’s daughter, played by Reese Witherspoon.

Like its TV show counterpart, the film received mixed reviews. However, the three leads received widespread critical acclaim for their performances, resulting in Cruel Intentions becoming one of the most popular teen films in pop culture.

Gellar and Selma Blair’s iconic kiss also proved to be historic at the time due to the lack of representation of same-sex intimacy in mainstream media.

Cruel Intentions, the TV series is available to stream on Prime Video.