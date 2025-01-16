Country icon Orville Peck to make Broadway debut in Cabaret

Orville Peck has been cast as Emcee in Cabaret.

On Wednesday (15 January), it was announced that the country star will make his Broadway debut, taking over the role of the iconic character and Master of Ceremonies from Adam Lambert.

Peck told Variety: “I grew up as an actor and doing theater and for a lot of people this is a really coveted role in musical theater because it’s so open to interpretation and an incredible character. This was always a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

He also teased that “people will have to buy a ticket to find out” whether or not he will don his signature fringe mask.

Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezaza is set to play Sally Bowles, which is currently being played by Mean Girls and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho. Their 16-week run at the August Wilson Theatre begins 31 March.

Last year, Peck released his third studio album, Stampede, to universal critical acclaim. It features collaborations with Kylie Minogue on the country-disco anthem ‘Midnight Ride’ and Willie Nelson on a new version of the gay anthem ‘Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other’.

The video for the latter, which features clips of various queer couples dancing in a saloon while Peck and Nelson perform beneath a tree in Texas, went viral.

Peck is set to appear as a guest judge in the finale of Canada’s Drag Race season five, set to air Thursday 16 January on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the rest of the world.

While we wait for Peck’s Broadway debut and second stint on Drag Race, revisit his iconic cover with PAPER below.