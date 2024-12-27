Cooper Koch reflects on landing his first Golden Globe nomination for Monsters

Swallowed star Cooper Koch got candid about receiving his first Golden Globe nomination.

In September, Netflix released the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology series, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

As the title suggests, the nine episodes follow the story of the titular brothers (Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch), who were convicted for the 1989 murders of their parents José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty (Chloë Sevigny).

The synopsis reveals: “While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

“The series dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

While the second season of Monsters received mixed reviews, Koch’s portrayal of Erik Menendez was widely praised by critics and viewers, with many singling out his emotional performance in episode 5, ‘The Hurt Man.’

Due to his captivating work, the They/Them star landed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – which was announced on 9 December.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Koch opened up about his incredible career feat, including the anxious moments before his name was announced.

“I was in my bed, and I couldn’t sleep. I thought I was going to sleep through it and then just wake up and look at my phone and see what happened,” he revealed to the news outlet.

“But then I woke up at like 4:45, and then my partner and I put it on YouTube and we started watching and then heard my name and screamed and hugged and freaked out.”

Koch also described nomination day as “the best Monday ever” before expressing his disbelief that his name was called.

“I’m so grateful and honoured to be recognized amongst these people. It’s crazy,” he added.

Towards the end of his interview, Koch reflected on his meteoric rise within the industry and how much his life has changed over the last two years.

“It’s so insane to me. I was teaching yoga and scooping ice cream and doing e-commerce modeling jobs two years ago, and now I did a big TV show and got a Golden Globe nomination,” he gushed.

We can’t wait to see Koch continue to thrive and rise within the entertainment sphere.

The 82nd Golden Globes are set to air on 5 January 2025.