Connor Storrie’s favourite moment from Heated Rivalry might surprise you

Connor Storrie has shared one of his favourite moments from Heated Rivalry, and his answer might surprise you.

On 7 January, the rising star joined Abbott Elementary talent Janelle James to announce the nominations for the 2026 Actors Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

While walking the red carpet for the event, Storrie spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the ongoing success of Heated Rivalry, including the one moment from season one that lives “rent-free” in his mind.

“Oh, I feel like the moments that I really like are not the moments that get a lot of praise. But also it’s really difficult because I just watch the show and I remember what we were doing that day, rather than the actual show itself,” he explained.

“So I think any of the hockey stuff is just a really special time because I had professional athletes that were teaching me their sport, so any of the hockey stuff I think is pretty sick.”

Storrie also opened up about his newfound fame, revealing that he hasn’t had time to adjust.

“I mean, the show has been out for five weeks now, but yeah, I haven’t really had time to adjust, but I’m just focusing on my creative projects that I’m in charge of outside of acting. I feel like that’s kind of how I centre myself [and] I feel good,” he added.

Storrie’s busy schedule shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to his upcoming guest spot on Late Night with Seth Meyers. His highly anticipated appearance, scheduled for 10 January, marks his debut in the late-night TV sphere.

The following day, the 25-year-old star will attend and present at the 2026 Golden Globes alongside his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Storrie and Williams’ much-deserved success comes more than a month after Heated Rivalry premiered on Crave (Canada) and HBO Max (US).

In the steamy gay drama, created by queer director Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, the Joker: Folie à Deux star plays Ilya Rozanov, a successful professional hockey player who strikes up a torrid, secret affair with his on-ice rival, Shane Hollander (Williams).

As the official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.”

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its debut, Heated Rivalry has received widespread acclaim, with viewers and critics praising Tierney’s writing and direction, the show’s soundtrack (cue t.A.T.u.’s All The Things She Said!), the electric chemistry between Storrie and Williams, and their heartfelt performances.

While all six episodes have been praised, the final two entries, ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ and ‘The Cottage’, have been hailed as among the best television of 2025, each earning an extraordinary 9.9/10 score on IMDb.

Fortunately, the Heated Rivalry journey is just beginning, with season two already confirmed and season three rumoured to be in the works.

Lastly, the gay hockey romance series will finally be arriving in the UK, streaming on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January.

