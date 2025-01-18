Clean Slate: Here’s the first trailer for Laverne Cox’s new LGBTQ+ series

The trailer for Laverne Cox’s new LGBTQIA+ series Clean Slate has arrived.

Premiere on 6 February on Prime Video, the show follows Desiree Slate (Cox), an out and proud trans woman who returns home to Mobile, Alabama, to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry (George Wallace).

The synopsis adds: “Desiree works to repair the fraught relationship with her father, navigating their relationship while contending with vastly different points of view as roommates. They find themselves facing all of the hilarious coming-of-age milestones they missed out on the first time around.”

In addition to Cox and Wallace, the series stars D.K. Uzoukwu as Desiree’s childhood best friend and closeted choir director, Louis; Jay Wilkison as Mack, her dad’s car wash employee; and Norah Murphy as Mack’s 10-year-old daughter.

On 16 January, Prime Video finally treated TV enthusiasts to the first trailer for Clean Slate.

At the start of the teaser, Harry tidies up his home before greeting a female stranger at his door, who ends up being his estranged child.

“Hey, Miss Fancy Lady! This really aint a good time right now. My son’s coming any minute,” he says.

After a brief pause, Cox’s character responds: “Dad, I’m your daughter, Desiree. I’ve always been Desiree.”

As the trailer progresses, Desiree reacquaints herself with her hometown and old friends, like Louis, while Harry navigates his daughter’s return and gender identity.

“I ain’t perfect, and I don’t pretend to know it all, but Desiree coming back and opening up like that was a major step,” Harry’s friend Ella (Telma Hopkins) states.

In addition to the Slates’ reunion, the trailer teases a romance between Desiree and Mack, wholesome family moments and comedy galore.

Since its release, TV viewers have flocked to social media to share their excitement for Clean Slate.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “This is representation!! Please create more and more opportunities for black trans actresses!!! THANK YOU!“

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Oh, Laverne coming for some awards next year. This looks hella fun and funny.“

Back in December, Cox opened up to Entertainment Weekly about Clean Slate and what TV enthusiasts can expect from the eight-episode season.

“Ultimately, this show is about love, this show is about family, and trying to figure out how to connect after being away from each other and figuring out how to connect across generations and experiences,“ she explained.

“Desiree has gone and lived. She’s grown up in New York and become a very different person beyond her gender identity, but just culturally. And so it’s really about that and this father who loves his daughter unconditionally and all the other families that sort of exist in the show.“

Cox also discussed how the show pays tribute to the late TV legend Norman Lear—who executive produced the new show.

“[It’s] very much a tribute to the legacy of Norman Lear and tackling intense issues, but doing it in a way that’s accessible and in a way that doesn’t point a finger at you or preach to you,“ she explained.

Check out the first trailer for Clean Slate here or below.