Chris Evans’ performance in Honey Don’t is making Gay Twitter self-combust with horniness.

On Friday (22 August), movie enthusiasts in the US were finally treated to the detective dark comedy, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Evans.

Set in Bakersfield, California, the Ethan Coen-directed film follows Honey O’Donahue (Qualley), a “small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church” and its charismatic leader (Evans).

In addition to Qualley, Evans and Plaza, the upcoming project stars Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, Gabby Beans, Lera Abova, Kristen Connolly and Lena Hall.

The film is the second entry in Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke’s “lesbian B-movie trilogy”, which kicked off with 2024’s Drive Away Dolls.

Since the release of Honey Don’t! moviegoers have shared their reactions to the film’s campy plot, outlandish scenes and the electric on-screen chemistry between Qualley and Plaza.

However, one aspect of the movie that has got the girls, gays and theys in an absolute chokehold is Evans’ various NSFW scenes, including one of him sporting a skimpy jockstrap – yes, you read that correctly.

In the scene – which has now gone viral – the hunky Avengers star is standing in a dressing room in nothing but a white jock, giving viewers a detailed look at his ripped body, b*lge and even some side cheek.

Of course, the clip has fans going feral – can you blame them? – with many sharing their unfiltered, candid and h*rny reactions on X/Twitter.

“Happy slutty Chris Evans day to those who celebrate,” one person tweeted, while another fan wrote: “Damn turn around!”

Another third viewer commented: “Okay, yeah, I need to see this film on the big screen….for scientific reasons….”

Check out more fan reactions below.

Evans’ Honey Don’t! jockstrap scene isn’t the first time the handsome actor has shown some major skin on the silver screen.

In the comedy Not Another Teen Movie, his character spoofed Varsity Blues by wearing nothing but a whipped cream bikini, a scene done initially by Ali Larter.

The Materialist star also left little to the imagination in the romantic comedy What’s Your Number, where he appeared semi-nude and in his underwear in numerous scenes.

Lastly, in the Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort, a scruffy Evans is showing waking up in the buff.

Honey Don’t is now playing in US theatres and will be released in the UK on 5 September.