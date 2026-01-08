Cher on her past relationship with David Geffen: “We had a special arrangement”

Cher has dished about her past romantic relationship with David Geffen.

On the 5 January episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the pop music icon reflected on her journey in the industry, including the LGBTQIA+ people she formed bonds with along the way.

When discussing moving out of her parents’ house at the age of 16, Cher revealed that she had a queer roommate.

“She worked for my mom for a while. When my mom knew I was going, they said, ‘You have to live with her,’ like she was somebody that was going to really keep a rein on me,'” she explained.

“We moved into this apartment, and when my parents left, we smoked a cigarette in every room. We just put in ashtrays everywhere and smoked a cigarette in every room.”

Cher went on to say that her ex-husband and former music partner, Sonny Bono, initially had a crush on her roommate before they got together.

“So you’re living with her, and then you meet Sonny,” Shepard asked, resulting in the Believe singer replying: “Yeah, but he likes my girlfriend. And my girlfriend is gay.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Cher peeled back the curtain on meeting Geffen, who, she said, helped her realise the shady business dealings Bono was engaging in behind the scenes.

While referencing an excerpt from Cher’s 2024 memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Shepard asked: “It’s not until Geffen looks at this contract and says to you, ‘Do you realise 100 per cent of this money goes to a company called Cher Inc., that is owned 95 per cent by Sonny and five per cent by his lawyer?'”

In response, the Burlesque star recalled the times she was brought “Cher Enterprises contracts to sign,” noting that it always happened whenever she was about to head on stage.

“It was like [I was] born yesterday… [Geffen] said, ‘You got to get out of this.’ So I went to Sonny, and I said, ‘I’ll stay if we’re partners.’ And he said, ‘No,'” she continued.

Cher later reflected on her past romantic relationship with Geffen, who was closeted at the time.

“[It was] a different thing. He had never been in love with anybody. I was the first person that he had real feelings for, so we had a special arrangement,” the music legend explained.

While their relationship ended after two years, Cher and Geffen have remained close friends.

Check out Cher’s full interview here or below.