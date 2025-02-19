Chappell Roan lands her second Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit with Pink Pony Club

Chappell Roan has added another feat to her growing list of accomplishments.

On 18 February, Billboard announced that the beloved talent’s powerful anthem, ‘Pink Pony Club,’ reached the number nine spot on the Hot 100 chart.

The track, which recently rose to number 18 last week, has become Chappell’s second top 10 hit after her 2024 stand-alone single ‘Good Luck, Babe,’ which peaked at number four in September.

‘Pink Pony Club’ is also the first Billboard top ten hit from the ‘Casual’ singer’s critically acclaimed 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The exciting news comes a few days after Chappell took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s recent ascent on the charts and its sixth anniversary.

“6 years ago, Pink Pony Club was born. We wrote it in 2 days (very fast bc most songs take me literally years to finish). It was quite confusing because I had never written a song like it,“ she wrote.

“Where did it come from? I swear to god it was spiritual, it had to be. Thank you for lifting her up all these years. Thank god I wrote a song that scared the hell out of me, she had my back the whole time, still to this very day.

“Welcome to the pink pony club where boys and girls can all be queens every single day bitch <333333 this is so corny but literally follow your wicked dreams, ok Tootles!”

While Chappell’s debut album continues to make waves on the charts, the young talent has started to set the stage for her exciting new music era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

In November, the ‘Naked in Manhattan’ singer surprised fans when she debuted her new sapphic country anthem, ‘The Giver.’

Dressed in a stunning Western-inspired ensemble and voluminous hair reminiscent of Dolly Parton, Chappell oozed confidence while singing the track’s cheeky lyrics about expertly pleasing a woman and “getting the job done”.

Despite it being a hit with fans, Chappell remained mum on ‘The Giver’ and its future… until now.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter teased a mysterious phone number –620-HOT–TOGO– on her Instagram story.

Upon dialling, fans were treated to three different clips of ‘The Giver,‘ based on the number they selected via the dial-tone menu.

Chappell continued to fuel anticipation when she announced the pre-order for ‘The Giver’ – Lawyer Edition 7 vinyl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

“THE LAWYER. Ur ex’s worst nightmare + she gets the job DONE. Ps keep ur eyes peeled, she may be on a billboard in your town,“ she wrote.

Naturally, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement for the upcoming release of ‘The Giver.’

“WHAT IF CHAPPELL RELEASES THE GIVER TOMORROW ON HER BIRTHDAY….” one fan tweeted.

Another Chappell enthusiast commented: “I’m sorry for the person I’ll be when Chappell drops the giver.”

As of writing, the ‘Coffee’ singer has not announced an official release date for ‘The Giver.’ However, the aforementioned vinyls are expected to ship on 18 August.