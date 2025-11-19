Chappell Roan fans slam Keith Urban for performing Pink Pony Club at Mar-a-Lago

Keith Urban performed ‘Pink Pony Club’ at an event held at Mar-a-Lago, and Chappell Roan fans (including us) are very confused.

On 15 November, Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband was a musical guest at a private party hosted by billionaire Anthony Pratt and attended by Donald Trump.

The Australian businessman and the US president have a history, with the former donating $10 million to the latter’s 2024 election campaign. Pratt also pledged to invest $5 billion to support Trump’s “call to reindustrialise“ the US earlier this year, per Axios.

According to a video posted by Instagram user and attendee @tali.florida, Urban performed covers of Bob Marley’s ‘Is This Love‘ and Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club.’

Unsurprisingly, backlash was swift (and justified), with many of Roan’s fans pointing out the irony of Urban singing the queer anthem at a conservative event, and in front of the US president, who’s notorious for targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “The concept of Keith Urban (an Australian) performing Chappell Roan (a liberal American) ‘s song at a CONSERVATIVE EVENT…. these people’s brains are worms.”

Another person echoed similar sentiments: “Performing a Chappell Roan song in that environment feels like actual blasphemy.“

A Reddit user added: “Keith Urban singing Pink Pony Club at Mar a Lago feels like the most chaotic Mad Libs sentence ever written.

Urban has not been shy about praising ‘Pink Pony Club’s inclusive message, which makes his decision to perform it at the recent Mar-a-Lago gathering all the more unusual.

During an April appearance on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive, the 58-year-old described the synth-pop track as “a great song“ that almost made him cry.

“Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people. Doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realise you belong there. God, that speaks to me,” Urban said.

Released in 2023, ‘Pink Pony Club’ has also become one of the century’s most beloved queer anthems, particularly among lesbians and queer women.

Co-written by Roan – who was inspired by her first trip to the LA-based gay bar, The Abbey – the synth-pop track tells the story of a woman moving to Southern California to take a job as a dancer in a club, “where boys and girls can all be queens every single day.”

In February, ‘Pink Pony Club’ became Roan’s second top 10 hit after her 2024 stand-alone single ‘Good Luck, Babe,’ which peaked at number four in September.

At the time, the 27-year-old celebrated the song’s recent ascent on the charts and its sixth anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“6 years ago, Pink Pony Club was born. We wrote it in 2 days (very fast bc most songs take me literally years to finish). It was quite confusing because I had never written a song like it, “she wrote.

“Where did it come from? I swear to god it was spiritual, it had to be. Thank you for lifting her up all these years. Thank god I wrote a song that scared the hell out of me, she had my back the whole time, still to this very day.

“Welcome to the pink pony club, where boys and girls can all be queens every single day bitch <333333 this is so corny, but literally follow your wicked dreams, ok Tootles!”